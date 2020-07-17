Motorola Moto E7 spotted on Canadian Carrier website: Price, specs

The Motorola Moto E7 launch is soon expected to happen as the device has been spotted on the website of Canadian carrier Freedom Mobile. The site not only reveals some of the specifications, but also price. The listing shows that the upcoming Motorola phone will be priced at CAD 189, which is around Rs 10,400 in India. A few reports suggest that the price of the phone will be cheaper in other markets. Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 design leaked online ahead of launch: Check expected specs

The carrier listing revealed that the Motorola Moto E7 phone will arrive with a 3,550mAh battery. It will be available with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. As per the cited source, the device could offer a 6.2-inch screen, a dual rear camera setup, including 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. It will feature a waterdrop notch on the front and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Moto E7 is expected to be offered in blue and pink colors, as per a recent leak. It is important to note that Motorola hasn’t yet officially launched the Moto E7 phone. Also Read - Moto G8 Power Lite sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check price and offers

Motorola Moto E7: Specifications (Leaked)

The Google Play Console listing also revealed similar specs of the device. The Motorola Moto E7 will sport a 6.2-inch display. The panel will operate at HD+ resolution and support 280dpi. The company might be offering the handset with a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. Motorola is likely to sell the device in other variants too. Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The Xiaomi Redmi 7 also draws its power from the same Snapdragon chip. Also Read - Motorola could soon launch Moto G9 Plus, prices leaked

This Motorola phone is expected to run Android 10 OS out of the box. The rest of the details are currently under wraps. The handset will arrive with dual rear cameras. This setup could include a 13-megapixel f/2.0 Samsung primary sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.2 Omnivision depth sensor. On the front, Motorola could add a 5-megapixel f/2.2 sensor. It could be fueled by a 3,550mAh battery.