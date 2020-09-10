Motorola was expected to announce the Moto E7 Plus today. Instead, we got full details about the device and its price in Europe. So, all that’s left is for the brand to officially launch the product. The E7 Plus is part of the E series for Moto that caters to the budget segment. And for 149 Euros (Rs 12,490 approx), the Moto E7 Plus vies for a spot alongside host of brands available in the market. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G announced with 6.2-inch folding display and 5G, coming to India soon

With all these details and its specifications available online. It is a matter of time before Motorola makes the product official. Motorola’s upcoming Moto E7 Plus smartphone gets a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone carries a waterdrop notch which houses the selfie camera. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 Plus specifications and price leak, tags along massive display

Motorola Moto E7 Plus: Specifications

Motorola has powered the Moto E7 Plus with the octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset. And as pointed in this report by Winfuture , Moto E7 Plus will be available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The space can be expanded further using the microSD card slot. The phone runs on Android 10-based My UX interface from Motorola. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Moto E7 Plus features a dual camera setup at the back. The primary camera of this smartphone is 48-megapixels. The secondary camera at the back is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This setup also includes an LED flash. The phone gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front which sits inside the waterdrop notch.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Moto E7 Plus looks to be powerhouse, with its built-in 5,000mAh battery. And being a budget phone, it does not support fast charging technology. Instead you get 10W charging speed from the bundled charger that plugs into the microUSB 2.0 port. Motorola Moto E7 Plus smartphone gets dual SIM support. We expect Motorola to bring this device to the Indian market in the coming months. However, in the country, the phone will have a tough fight against the likes of Xiaomi, Poco, Realme and more.