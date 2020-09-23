Moto E7 Plus launch in India today: All you need to know

Motorola will launch the all-new Moto E7 Plus in India today at 12:00PM (noon). The company has officially teased the key features and full-design of the phone already. It has announced that the phone will be made available through Flipkart exclusively. Also Read - Realme C11 flash sale today at 12PM: Check price in India, offers and more

The key features of Moto E7 Plus from global variant include Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, a 5,000 mAh battery, which is impressive for its price segment. In Brazil, the handset has been priced at BRL 1,349 for the only variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, but we can expect the phone under Rs 10,000 in India.

Moto E7 Plus: Specifications, features

Starting from the display, the Moto E7 Plus retains its predecessor's waterdrop notch design but is slightly larger at 6.5 inches. It uses the Max Vision LCD panel, which offers HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. There's a small cutout at the top of the screen that houses one 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, Motorola has embedded a dual-camera setup that is housed in a square camera module.

At the back, there is a 48-megapixel main camera. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash. In terms of processing, the smartphone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, which is an entry-level chipset with 8 cores. It comes paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can still be expanded via microSD card.

Complementing the specs, we get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM Nano support, 4G connectivity, WI-FI 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Meanwhile, the smartphone has dimensions of 165.2 x 75.7 x 9.2 mm with a weight of 200 grams. It runs the Android 10 OS and is powered by a 5,000 mAh capacity battery.