Motorola Moto E7 Plus launched in India: Price, specifications, and more

The Motorola Moto E7 Plus price in India is set at Rs 9,499, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

  • Updated: September 23, 2020 4:57 PM IST
The Motorola Moto E7 Plus smartphone has been launched in India. The key highlights of the handset are a 6.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. Motorola will be selling the handset in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange color options. Read on to find out everything about the new Motorola Moto E series phone. Also Read - Realme C11 flash sale today at 12PM: Check price in India, offers and more

Moto E7 Plus price in India, sale date

The brand will only be offering a single model. The Motorola Moto E7 Plus price in India is set at Rs 9,499, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. If you are interested in buying this smartphone, then you can get the handset via Flipkart. The sale of Moto E7 Plus will begin on September 30 at 12:00PM. Also Read - Moto E7 Plus launch in India today: All you need to know

Motorola Moto E7 Plus specifications, features

The latest Motorola Moto E7 Plus comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. The company is offering 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. You can expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a microSD card. The device ships with Android 10 OS out of the box. Also Read - Poco X3 launched with 120Hz display: Price in India, sale date, full specifications

As for cameras, the Moto E7 Plus packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. It is paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front. The camera app offers features like Night Vision mode, Auto smile capture, Smart composition, Shot Optimization, Portrait mode, timelapse and slow-motion mode.

The Moto E7 Plus is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. It offers support for 10W fast charging. The company is claiming that users will get over two days of battery life on a single charge. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers support for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • Published Date: September 23, 2020 4:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 23, 2020 4:57 PM IST

