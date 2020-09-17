Motorola Moto E7 Plus launching soon in India, official teasers out

After launching the Moto E7 Plus globally earlier this week, Motorola has now started to tease a new E series smartphone launch for India. Looking at the teasers, one can expect the latest Moto E7 Plus coming ‘soon’ in the Indian market. The company has in a way revealed the design in teaser images, but the official date of arrival is still unknown. We can see the same display and a dual-camera setup with LED in its rear square camera module just like E7 Plus. Also Read - Toshiba launches new 4K Smart TVs, HD and full-HD range in India starting at Rs 12,990

The key features of Moto E7 Plus from global market are likely to get retained for India as well. These include the Snapdragon 460, which is a new chipset from Qualcomm. There's also a 5,000 mAh battery, which is impressive for its price segment. In Brazil, the handset has been priced at BRL 1,349 for the only variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, but we can expect the phone under Rs 10,000 in India.

Moto E7 Plus: Specifications, features

Starting from the display, the Moto E7 Plus retains its predecessor’s waterdrop notch design but is slightly larger at 6.5 inches. It uses the Max Vision LCD panel, which offers HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. There’s a small cutout at the top of the screen that houses one 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, Motorola has embedded a dual-camera setup in a square-shape camera module.

At the back, there is a 48-megapixel main camera. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash. In terms of processing, the smartphone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, which is an entry-level chipset with 8 cores. It comes paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can still be expanded via microSD card.

Complementing the specs, we get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM Nano support, 4G connectivity, WI-FI 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Meanwhile, the smartphone has dimensions of 165.2 x 75.7 x 9.2 mm with a weight of 200 grams. It runs the Android 10 OS and is powered by a 5,000 mAh capacity battery.