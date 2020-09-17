comscore Motorola Moto E7 Plus launching soon in India, official teasers out
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola Moto E7 Plus launching soon in India, official teasers out
News

Motorola Moto E7 Plus launching soon in India, official teasers out

News

The key features of Moto E7 Plus from global market are likely to get retained for India as well.

  • Published: September 17, 2020 4:41 PM IST
motorola-moto-e7-plus-launch-date-india-price-flipkart-sale

After launching the Moto E7 Plus globally earlier this week, Motorola has now started to tease a new E series smartphone launch for India. Looking at the teasers, one can expect the latest Moto E7 Plus coming ‘soon’ in the Indian market. The company has in a way revealed the design in teaser images, but the official date of arrival is still unknown. We can see the same display and a dual-camera setup with LED in its rear square camera module just like E7 Plus. Also Read - Toshiba launches new 4K Smart TVs, HD and full-HD range in India starting at Rs 12,990

The key features of Moto E7 Plus from global market are likely to get retained for India as well. These include the Snapdragon 460, which is a new chipset from Qualcomm. There’s also a 5,000 mAh battery, which is impressive for its price segment. In Brazil, the handset has been priced at BRL 1,349 for the only variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, but we can expect the phone under Rs 10,000 in India. Also Read - OnePlus TV Q1 series now also available on Flipkart, instant discount up to Rs 8,000 for limited period

Moto E7 Plus: Specifications, features

Starting from the display, the Moto E7 Plus retains its predecessor’s waterdrop notch design but is slightly larger at 6.5 inches. It uses the Max Vision LCD panel, which offers HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. There’s a small cutout at the top of the screen that houses one 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, Motorola has embedded a dual-camera setup in a square-shape camera module.

At the back, there is a 48-megapixel main camera. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash. In terms of processing, the smartphone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, which is an entry-level chipset with 8 cores. It comes paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can still be expanded via microSD card.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Complementing the specs, we get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM Nano support, 4G connectivity, WI-FI 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Meanwhile, the smartphone has dimensions of 165.2 x 75.7 x 9.2 mm with a weight of 200 grams. It runs the Android 10 OS and is powered by a 5,000 mAh capacity battery.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 17, 2020 4:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto E7 Plus launching soon in India, official teasers out
News
Motorola Moto E7 Plus launching soon in India, official teasers out
Nokia C3 goes on sale in India: Check price, specifications and other details

News

Nokia C3 goes on sale in India: Check price, specifications and other details

Realme 7i to launch today: Live stream link, expected specifications, price and more

News

Realme 7i to launch today: Live stream link, expected specifications, price and more

GoPro Hero 9 Black launched with 5K video recording, bigger battery: Check price

News

GoPro Hero 9 Black launched with 5K video recording, bigger battery: Check price

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 gets Rs 15,000 discount offer: How to avail, price in India, specifications

Deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 gets Rs 15,000 discount offer: How to avail, price in India, specifications

Most Popular

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Logitech K380 Multi-device Bluetooth Keyboard Review

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Review

Oppo F17 Pro review

Oppo ColorOS 11 (Android 11) first impressions

Nokia C3 goes on sale in India: Check price, specifications and other details

Motorola Moto E7 Plus launching soon in India, official teasers out

Realme 7i to launch today: Live stream link, expected specifications, price and more

GoPro Hero 9 Black launched with 5K video recording, bigger battery: Check price

Apple could have possibly given us iPhone 12 launch date at Watch event

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

OnePlus United by Hope documentary; looking behind the scenes

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto E7 Plus launching soon in India, official teasers out

News

Motorola Moto E7 Plus launching soon in India, official teasers out
Toshiba new 4K Smart TVs, HD and full-HD range launched in India

Smart TVs

Toshiba new 4K Smart TVs, HD and full-HD range launched in India
OnePlus TV Q1 series now also available on Flipkart

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Q1 series now also available on Flipkart
Poco X3 launch in India confirmed for September 22

News

Poco X3 launch in India confirmed for September 22
Realme Narzo 10 flash sale in India today via Flipkart

News

Realme Narzo 10 flash sale in India today via Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Narzo 20 सीरीज के लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई स्पेसिफिकेशंस, तीनों स्मार्टफोन में ये होंगी खूबियां

Samsung Galaxy A52 स्मार्टफोन में मिलेगा 64-Megapixel का Quad Rear कैमरा सेटअप: रिपोर्ट्स

5000mAh बैटरी वाले Vivo Y20 का नया 6GB वेरिएंट, नए कलर ऑप्शन के साथ लॉन्च

Samsung Days Sale में Galaxy Note 20 पर मिल रहा है 15,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Honor Hunter V700 गेमिंग लैपटॉप, 144Hz डिस्प्ले और दमदार प्रोसेसर के साथ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look
BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India

Features

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

News

Nokia C3 goes on sale in India: Check price, specifications and other details
News
Nokia C3 goes on sale in India: Check price, specifications and other details
Motorola Moto E7 Plus launching soon in India, official teasers out

News

Motorola Moto E7 Plus launching soon in India, official teasers out
Realme 7i to launch today: Live stream link, expected specifications, price and more

News

Realme 7i to launch today: Live stream link, expected specifications, price and more
GoPro Hero 9 Black launched with 5K video recording, bigger battery: Check price

News

GoPro Hero 9 Black launched with 5K video recording, bigger battery: Check price
Apple could have possibly given us iPhone 12 launch date at Watch event

News

Apple could have possibly given us iPhone 12 launch date at Watch event

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers