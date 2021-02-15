Moto E7 Power officially gets a launch date in India. The smartphone manufacturer has confirmed to launch the Moto E7 Power in the country on February 19. The Motorola smartphone will be available on Flipkart once it goes official in the country later this week. Also Read - Top folding smartphone deals in February 2021: Galaxy Z Flip, Motorola Razr, and more

Ahead of the launch, a lot has been revealed about the Motorola smartphone. It recently made its way to the Geekbench benchmarking site as well. The listing revealed some of the key specifications of the smartphone. It confirmed that the upcoming Moto E7 Power will come packed with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. Also Read - Motorola Moto E6i is the latest budget, Android Go smartphone: Know details

The company has also officially revealed some of the key specifications. It revealed that the upcoming Motorola smartphone will come packed with a 5000mAh battery and dual rear cameras.

Moto E7 Power specifications

The upcoming Motorola Moto E7 Power will come packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Geekbench listing scored 153 points in single-core test and 865 in multi-core. On the software front, the smartphone is expected to run Android 10 OS.

One of the key specifications of the upcoming Motorola smartphone is the battery capacity. The smartphone is tipped to come packed with a 5000mAh battery. In terms of security, the phone is said to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In the terms of camera specifications, the Moto E7 Power is expected to come packed with a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the smartphone is said to include a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Moto E7 Power price in India

Motorola is yet to reveal the official pricing of the Moto E7 Power. The smartphone is tipped to come packed with a single model including 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Some rumours suggest that the phone will be priced under Rs 15,000 in India. This means the phone could compete with phones like Poco M3, Redmi Note 9 Pro, among others.

Once the phone goes official in India it will go up on Flipkart for sale, the company has confirmed.