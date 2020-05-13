Motorola is soon expected to launch Moto E7 as the device has been spotted on Google Play Console listing. It will be a sequel to the Moto E6 phone, which packs entry-level specs. The listing suggests that the upcoming Moto E7 phone will have low-end specifications too. It reveals the device’s display, chipset, software, and other details. However, there is no image of the Moto E7.

As per the listing, the Motorola Moto E7 will sport a 6.2-inch display. The panel will operate at HD+ resolution and support 280dpi. The company will be offering the handset with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. Motorola is likely to sell the device in other variants too. Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The Xiaomi Redmi 7 also draws its power from the same Snapdragon chip.

The Motorola Moto E7 is expected to run Android 10 OS out of the box. The Google Play Console listing was first spotted by Techieride.The rest of the details are currently under wraps. But, XDA reported that the handset will arrive with dual rear cameras. This setup will include a 13-megapixel f/2.0 Samsung primary sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.2 Omnivision depth sensor. On the front, Motorola could add a 5-megapixel f/2.2 sensor. It could be fueled by a 3,550mAh battery.

Besides, just last month, Motorola’s India’s Head, Prashant Mani, confirmed that the latest flagship Motorola Edge+ will soon be launched in India. In a tweet on Saturday, Mani noted that “the all-new Motorola Edge+ is reinvigorating the flagship space with a Bold endless edge screen innovation, fastest 5G performances with Snapdragon 865 and a monster 108-megapixel camera. Just a few days back, Xiaomi launched its Mi 10 phone in India, which offers a 108-megapixel camera too.