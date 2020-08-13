comscore Motorola Moto E7 with 5,000mAh battery spotted on FCC Certification site
Motorola Moto E7 with 5,000mAh battery spotted on FCC Certification site

Motorola is soon expected to launch new phones, including Moto E7 and Moto E7 Plus. The standard version has already made an appearance at several sites. These include Google Play Console, Android Ent

  Published: August 13, 2020 1:34 PM IST
Motorola is soon expected to launch new phones, including Moto E7 and Moto E7 Plus. The standard version has already made an appearance at several sites. These include Google Play Console, Android Enterprise Recommended devices list, and a Canadian carrier’s website. Now, the Motorola Moto E7 has also been spotted on US FCC and TUV Rheinland certification sites. The alleged smartphone would feature a 5,000mAh battery and ship with a 10W charger. Also Read - Motorola Razr 2 launch expected on September 9: All you need to know

The schematics of the phone in FCC documents suggest that the upcoming Motorola Moto phone will have a fingerprint sensor at the back. It will be embedded in the Moto logo dimple. It could offer a triple rear camera setup or dual cameras. The image doesn’t clearly show whether one of the circles will house an LED flash or camera. Also Read - Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite goes on sale today via Flipkart: Check price and features

The Motorola Moto E7 is now also listed on a Spanish online retailer website with model number XT2081-2. It will reportedly be sold in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The Motorola Moto E7 could come with a price tag of EUR 148.07, which is roughly Rs 13,000. A Canadian carrier earlier hinted that the handset will feature a waterdrop-style notched display design. The FCC listing was first spotted by Dealntech. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications

Motorola Moto E7: Specifications (Leaked)

The Google Play Console listing also revealed that the Motorola Moto E7 will sport a 6.2-inch display. The panel will operate at HD+ resolution and support 280dpi. The company might be offering the handset with a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. Motorola is likely to sell the device in other variants too. Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The Xiaomi Redmi 7 also draws its power from the same Snapdragon chip. Also Read – Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications

This Motorola phone is expected to run Android 10 OS out of the box. The rest of the details are currently under wraps. The handset will arrive with dual rear cameras. This setup could include a 13-megapixel f/2.0 Samsung primary sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.2 Omnivision depth sensor. On the front, Motorola could add a 5-megapixel f/2.2 sensor. It could be fueled by a 3,550mAh battery.

