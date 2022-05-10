comscore Motorola Moto Edge 30 Price in India revealed before launch
Motorola Moto Edge 30 Price in India tipped; bank offers & All specs

Motorola Moto Edge 30 will be a lower-end version of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro and will come with Snapdragon 778G+ SoC

Motorola Moto Edge 30

Motorola is all set to launch its thinnest 5G smartphone on May 12 in India. The Motorola Moto Edge 30 will be a lower-end version of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro that launched a few months back in India. This upcoming non-Pro version will feature a similar design as the Pro but will replace the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with a mid-range chipset. Also Read - Motorola Moto Edge 30 with Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset to debut in India on May 12

While some of the phone’s specs have been known, what’s left to learn is the price of the device in India. The tipster Abhishek Yadav has now tipped the Motorola Moto Edge 30’s price in India and has also revealed the bank offers. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 with Snapdragon 778G SoC launched: Price, specifications

Motorola Moto Edge 30 Price in India, Bank Offers 

Motorola Moto Edge 30 is said to come at a price of Rs. 27,999 in India. On top of this, the brand will offer some bank discounts. The phone will have Rs. 2,000 bank discount making the price go to Rs. 25,999. The tipster did not reveal the RAM and storage variants of the phone, but we expect the aforementioned pricing to be for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. The device is also expected to have a 256GB storage variant.

Previously, Motorola confirmed that the device will be sold in India via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and other retail stores. It will arrive in Black, Blue, and Green color options.

Motorola Moto Edge 30 Specifications

The Motorola Moto Edge 30 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display. It will have a Full-HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen will have a 10-bit color depth, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ certification.

Powering the handset will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It will pack a 4,020mAh battery and have support for 33W fast charging. The device will boot on Android 12 out of the box with MyUX on top of it.

As for the optics, it will come with a triple camera system on the back. The setup will consist of a 50MP main lens with support for Optical Image Stabilization. It will be assisted by another 50MP ultra-wide lens having a 118-degree field of view. The ultra-wide lens will also offer macro shooting capabilities. Lastly, there will be a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it will feature a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. It will also have Dolby Atmos speakers.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2022 12:42 PM IST

