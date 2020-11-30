Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G 5G in India today through a virtual event. The smartphone will go official at 12pm and will be available on Flipkart, as teased. Motorola is yet to reveal the sale details of the Moto G 5G. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 Plus India launch expected soon: Here are the details

One of the key highlights of the Moto G 5G is Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. In fact, this is the first smartphone in the country to come packed with Snapdragon 750G SoC. Also Read - Motorola confirms Moto G 5G for India, launching on November 30

Moto G 5G price in India (expected)

The Moto G 5G is already available in the global market at a price starting at EUR 299.99, which roughly translates to Rs 26,200, for the single 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Some reports suggest that the smartphone could come packed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - Motorola Nio with 105Hz spotted: Another gaming smartphone?

For now, we don’t know much about the Moto G 5G Indian version but what we know for sure is that the smartphone will compete with phones like the OnePlus Nord and Vivo V20, which launched earlier this year.

The global version of the smartphone is available in two colour options Frosted Silver and Volcanic Grey. Both of these models are expected to arrive in India as well.

Moto G 5G specifications (expected)

As far as the specifications are concerned the Moto G 5G comes packed with a 6.7-inch LTPS display with 1080×2400 screen resolution. The phone includes a punch hole on the display that includes a 16MP selfie shooter. On the rear panel, the phone includes three sensors including 48MP primary, 8MP secondary, and 2MP macro lens.

The Moto G 5G global model is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card (Up to 1TB). In India, the phone could pack 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10.