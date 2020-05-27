comscore Motorola Moto G Fast may launch soon with punch-hole display design
  Motorola Moto G Fast may launch soon with punch-hole display design, 2-day battery life
Motorola Moto G Fast may launch soon with punch-hole display design, 2-day battery life

The company says that the Motorola Moto G Fast has been designed to deliver "blazing fast performance."

  Published: May 27, 2020 11:29 AM IST
Just yesterday, Motorola took the wraps off its Moto G Pro stylus in Europe. Now, a promo video suggests that the Lenovo-owned company is planning to launch another phone soon. The short video reveals that Motorola might be thinking to launch Moto G Fast smartphone. The brand reportedly published a promo video of this device on YouTube, but has already taken down.

It seems that Motorola might have published the Moto G Fast promo video by accident, but someone successfully downloaded it on time. The video has confirmed what all we can expect from the upcoming Moto phone. It shows that the Motorola Moto G Fast will offer users up to 2 days of battery life on a single charge. The video also highlighted the performance and camera capabilities of the device.

The company says that this device has been designed to deliver “blazing fast performance.” Motorola hasn’t revealed the name of the chipset, which is powering the device. But, the video at least confirms that the Motorola Moto G Fast will have a Qualcomm SoC. As you can see in the video, the handset sports a punch-hole display design. At the back, there is a triple camera setup, which is assisted by an LED flash. The system includes an ultrawide lens and a macro sensor.

The Motorola Moto G Fast will launch with a 3GB RAM option, as per the video. There will be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The rest of the details are currently under wraps. There is no word on the launch of the Moto G Fast phone. The promo video (spotted by Pulsemouse) was posted on the Motorola US YouTube channel. This suggests that the device will first make its debut in the US. Motorola is expected to reveal more about its upcoming Moto G-series phone soon.

