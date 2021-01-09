CES or Consumer Electronics Show 2021 is set to commence in two and prior to that, Motorola has announced four new budget smartphones in its Moto G and Motorola One lineup. The Moto G series gets the new 2021 Moto G Play, the Moto G Power, and the Moto G Stylus, while the Motorola One series gets the Motorola One 5G Ace. Read on to know more about the new Motorola smartphones. Also Read - Top 5 retro phones resurrected with a modern twist

Moto G Play 2021: Features, specs, price

The Moto G Play comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD IPS display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. It comes equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is expandable via a memory card. On the camera front, there are dual rear cameras (13-megapixel, 2-megapixel) and a 5-megapixel front camera. Also Read - Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) key specs, image renders leaked

The phone gets a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 10. Additionally, there is support for a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Additionally, the phone comes in Misty Blue and Flash Gray colors. Also Read - Top 5 Cheapest 5G Smartphones in India: Xiaomi Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord and more

The Motorola Moto G Play 2021 comes with a price tag of $169.99 (around Rs. 12,500).

Moto G Power 2021: Features, specs, price

The Moto G Power comes with upgraded specs as compared to the Moto Play. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. Camera-wise, there are triple rear cameras (48-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor) and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone sources its power from a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support (with compatible charger) and runs Android 10. Further, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in Flash Gray, Polar Silver, Glowing Blue colors.

The Motorola Moto G Power 2021 is priced at $199.99 (around Rs. 14,600) for the 3GB/32GB model and $249.99 (around Rs. 18,300) for the 4GB/64GB model.

Moto G Stylus 2021: Features, specs, price

The Moto G Stylus 2021 is another step forward in the spec ladder and comes with improved specs as compared to the aforementioned models. It has the main highlight in the form of stylus support. It sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC. There is support for 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

Optics-wise, the phone comes with quad rear cameras rated at 48-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel (ultra-wide), 2-megapixel (depth), and 2-megapixel (macro). The front camera stands at 16-megapixel. The phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs Android 10. It gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes in Aurora Black and Aurora White color options.

The Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 comes with a price tag of $299.99 (around Rs. 22,100).

Motorola One 5G Ace: Features, specs, price

The Motorola One 5G Ace is a variant of the Motorola One 5G and while it is supposed to be an Android One phone, it’s not. It comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. It has two RAM/Storage variants; 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB.

On the camera front, there are three rear cameras (48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel) and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs Android 10. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes in Volcanic Gray and Frosted Silver color variants.

The Motorola One 5G Ace is priced at $399.99 (around Rs. 29,300).

The new Moto G phones and the Motorola One 5G Ace will be available to buy, starting January 14 in the US. There is no word on its availability in India.