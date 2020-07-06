comscore Motorola Moto G Plus 5G could launch with 5,000mAh battery on July 7
The Motorola Moto G Plus 5G phone has been spotted on two certification websites. The device is expected to launch on July 7, which is tomorrow.

  • Published: July 6, 2020 1:59 PM IST
(Representational image)

A few days back, the specs sheet of the upcoming Motorola Moto G 5G phone surfaced online. Now, the Plus variant of the same device has been spotted on two certification websites. Both the Motorola Moto G and its Plus variant is expected to launch on July 7. The Lenovo-owned company will be hosting a launch event tomorrow at 3:00PM CET (6:30 IST).

As for the certifications, the Motorola Moto G Plus 5G has received TUV Rheinland certification. The listing suggests that it will have a 5,000mAh battery, similar to many budget phones. It will offer support for 20W charging. The FCC database indicates the new Moto phone will support dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and 5G connectivity. It is listed with XT2075-3 model number.

The upcoming Motorola Moto G 5G Plus is also said to support Galileo, GLONASS, and GPS navigation. Besides, the standard version is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. It is said to launch with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. Users will also get an option to expand the storage using a dedicated microSD card slot.

It is likely to offer a Full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The panel will support 90Hz refresh rate and not the standard 60Hz refresh rate. There could be a dual punch-hole camera setup on the top-left corner of the display. The Motorola Moto G 5G could launch with an 8-megapixel main selfie camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This smartphone will ship with Android 10 OS out of the box. At the back of the phone, the device is rumored to pack a quad-camera setup.

The setup could consist of a Samsung GM1 48-megapixel sensor and a 4-megapixel macro lens. These will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Moto G 5G is likely to come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It is said to have a dedicated hardware button for Google Assistant. The handset is rumored to launch with a 4,800mAh battery.

