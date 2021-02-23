Motorola is soon expected to launch the Moto G10 and the Moto G30 budget smartphones in India. To recall, these smartphones made their official entry in Europe last week. Also Read - Moto G100 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 870; launch soon?

Both these phones are part of the budget Motorola Moto G series and come with vertical rear cameras and a waterdrop notched display. Here’s what we know about the devices so far. Also Read - Moto e7 Power review: A lot to like at Rs 7,499

Moto G10, G30 India launch soon

The Moto G10 and the Moto G30 India launch is tipped by known leakster Mukul Sharma. It is revealed that the smartphones could launch in the country next month, in March, possibly in the first week itself ‘if things go as planned’, the leakster claimed. Also Read - Motorola Moto e7 Power with 5,000 battery launched in India: First look

[Exclusive] in all likelihood, Motorola will launch its Moto G10 and Moto G30 devices in India in March.

The launch could very well happen in the first week if things go as planned.

Feel free to retweet.#Motorola #MotoG10 #MotoG30 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 22, 2021

However, we still don’t have an official launch date for the Moto 10 and G30. So, we suggest you take any information related to these Motorola phones with a pinch of salt.

Moto G10, G30 features, specs, price

To recall, both the Moto G smartphones fall in the budget price segment. The Moto G10 comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ screen and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. Both options can be expanded up to 512GB using a memory card.

On the camera front, there are four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary one, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide one, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera includes an 8-megapixel. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging and runs near-stock Android 11.

As for the Moto G30, it has the same display as the Moto G10, except there is also support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by an upgraded Snapdragon 662 chipset, and comes in two RAM/Storage versions: 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB.

In the camera department, the device also houses quad rear cameras but with an upgraded 64-megapixel main camera. The other three cameras remain the same; an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera stands at 13-megapixel. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs near-stock Android 11.

Both devices get a fingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock feature, IP52 water resistance.

Pricing details are also behind the veil. However, given the starting price of Euros 150 and Euros 180 for the Moto G10 and the Moto G30, respectively, we can expect both phones to fall under Rs 15,000. With this, the smartphones will compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9/Redmi 9 series, the Realme C15 phones, and even the Samsung Galaxy M02/M02s devices.