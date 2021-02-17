Motorola has launched two new budget smartphones in its popular Moto G series — the Moto G10 and the Moto G30. The smartphones have made their entry into Europe and are soon expected to reach other markets too. Also Read - Motorola Moto e7 Power launch in India on February 19: Expected price, specifications

Both the Motorola Moto G10 and the Moto G30 fall in the budget price segment and share resemblance as they both feature a vertical rectangular rear camera module and a waterdrop notch. Let’s see what all features and specs both devices get. Also Read - Moto G30, G10 launched globally: Specs, price, and when will these phones launch in India

Moto G10, G30 price, availability

The Motorola G10 comes with a price of Euros 150 (around Rs 13,200), while the Moto G30 has a starting price of Euros 180 (around Rs 15,800). The smartphones will be available to buy by the end of this month. However, we don’t have a word on when it will be available to buy in India. Also Read - Motorola to bring Redmi Note 9 Pro competitor in India on February 19

Both the Moto G10 and the Moto G30 competes with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9/Redmi 9 series, the Realme C15 phones, and even the Samsung Galaxy M02/M02s devices.

Moto G10, G30 features, specs

Starting with the Moto G10, the smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chip, coupled with 4GB of RAM. It gets two storage options: 64GB and 128GB, both of them being expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Camera-wise, there are four rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera stands at 8-megapixel. There is support for camera features such as LED flash, HDR, Night Vision, AR Sticker, Google Lens integration, slow-motion videos, EIS in videos, Portrait mode, Face Beauty, and more.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging and runs near-stock Android 11. Additionally, there is support for a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock feature and IP52 water resistance.

The Moto G30 gets the same display as the Moto g10, except it comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is also powered by an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. It comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB.

The camera department is also upgraded; there is a 64-megapixel primary camera. However, the other three sensors remain the same as the Moto G10. There is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The camera features also remain the same as other Motorola phone launched alongside.

The Moto G30 gets the same battery capacity as the Moto G10 but with upgraded 15W fast charging and support for a 20W TurboPower charger in the box. It runs near-stock Android. Further, there is a fingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock feature, IP52 water resistance.

The Motorola Moto G10 and the Moto G30 made up of plastic, come in Aurora Grey/Sakura Pearl and Dark Pearl/Pastel Sky colour options.