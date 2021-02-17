comscore Motorola Moto G10, Moto G30 launched: See price, features, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola Moto G10, G30 budget smartphones launched: Know what are they like
News

Motorola Moto G10, G30 budget smartphones launched: Know what are they like

Mobiles

Motorola has added two new smartphones to its Moto G series, the Moto G10 and the Moto G30 that are budget offerings by the company.

Motorola Moto G30

Motorola Moto G30

Motorola has launched two new budget smartphones in its popular Moto G series — the Moto G10 and the Moto G30. The smartphones have made their entry into Europe and are soon expected to reach other markets too. Also Read - Motorola Moto e7 Power launch in India on February 19: Expected price, specifications

Both the Motorola Moto G10 and the Moto G30 fall in the budget price segment and share resemblance as they both feature a vertical rectangular rear camera module and a waterdrop notch. Let’s see what all features and specs both devices get. Also Read - Moto G30, G10 launched globally: Specs, price, and when will these phones launch in India

Moto G10, G30 price, availability

The Motorola G10 comes with a price of Euros 150 (around Rs 13,200), while the Moto G30 has a starting price of Euros 180 (around Rs 15,800). The smartphones will be available to buy by the end of this month. However, we don’t have a word on when it will be available to buy in India. Also Read - Motorola to bring Redmi Note 9 Pro competitor in India on February 19

Both the Moto G10 and the Moto G30 competes with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9/Redmi 9 series, the Realme C15 phones, and even the Samsung Galaxy M02/M02s devices.

Moto G10, G30 features, specs

Starting with the Moto G10, the smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chip, coupled with 4GB of RAM. It gets two storage options: 64GB and 128GB, both of them being expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

moto g10

Motorola Moto G10

Camera-wise, there are four rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera stands at 8-megapixel. There is support for camera features such as LED flash, HDR, Night Vision, AR Sticker, Google Lens integration, slow-motion videos, EIS in videos, Portrait mode, Face Beauty, and more.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging and runs near-stock Android 11. Additionally, there is support for a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock feature and IP52 water resistance.

The Moto G30 gets the same display as the Moto g10, except it comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is also powered by an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. It comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB.

The camera department is also upgraded; there is a 64-megapixel primary camera. However, the other three sensors remain the same as the Moto G10. There is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The camera features also remain the same as other Motorola phone launched alongside.

moto g30

Motorola Moto G30

The Moto G30 gets the same battery capacity as the Moto G10 but with upgraded 15W fast charging and support for a 20W TurboPower charger in the box. It runs near-stock Android. Further, there is a fingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock feature, IP52 water resistance.

The Motorola Moto G10 and the Moto G30 made up of plastic, come in Aurora Grey/Sakura Pearl and Dark Pearl/Pastel Sky colour options.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 17, 2021 9:57 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Twitter voice DM feature now available in India
News
Twitter voice DM feature now available in India
Clubhouse: Here's all you need to know about the popular app

Apps

Clubhouse: Here's all you need to know about the popular app

Today s Tech News: Galaxy A12 launched, Redmi Note 10 launch date, Amazon starts Indian manufacturing

News

Today s Tech News: Galaxy A12 launched, Redmi Note 10 launch date, Amazon starts Indian manufacturing

Google Pay, Samsung Pay to support cryptocurrency payments soon

News

Google Pay, Samsung Pay to support cryptocurrency payments soon

Daiwa has launched two new Alexa powered Smart TVs in India

Smart TVs

Daiwa has launched two new Alexa powered Smart TVs in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Twitter voice DM feature now available in India

Today s Tech News: Galaxy A12 launched, Redmi Note 10 launch date, Amazon starts Indian manufacturing

Google Pay, Samsung Pay to support cryptocurrency payments soon

Daiwa has launched two new Alexa powered Smart TVs in India

Fortnite v15.40 update: Unvaulted weapon, limited time modes and more

Clubhouse: Here's all you need to know about the popular app

Moto e7 Power India launch on Feb 19: Everything to know

Valheim, PUBG alternative: Tips and tricks, gameplay, availability, more

Oppo Enco W31 at Rs 2,999 on Amazon: Should you buy it or leave it?

Top 5 Made in India mobile games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Moto e7 Power India launch on Feb 19: Everything to know

Features

Moto e7 Power India launch on Feb 19: Everything to know
Moto G30, G10 launched globally: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Moto G30, G10 launched globally: Price, specifications
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021
Moto E7 Power India launch date confirmed, will be available on Flipkart

News

Moto E7 Power India launch date confirmed, will be available on Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Apple बना रहा Foldable iPhone, कीमत हो सकती है कम

Realme X7 Pro 5G को आज खरीदने का मौका, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

Nokia 5.4 स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल, मिल रहा कैशबैक और EMI Offer

Daiwa ने भारत में Alexa सपोर्ट के साथ लॉन्च किए दो Smart TV, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Exclusive: WhatsApp की टक्कर में आया मोदी सरकार का Sandes App, ऐसे करें Download और इस्तेमाल

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery
Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know

News

Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know
Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about

Features

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about
Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

Reviews

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

News

Twitter voice DM feature now available in India
News
Twitter voice DM feature now available in India
Today s Tech News: Galaxy A12 launched, Redmi Note 10 launch date, Amazon starts Indian manufacturing

News

Today s Tech News: Galaxy A12 launched, Redmi Note 10 launch date, Amazon starts Indian manufacturing
Google Pay, Samsung Pay to support cryptocurrency payments soon

News

Google Pay, Samsung Pay to support cryptocurrency payments soon
Daiwa has launched two new Alexa powered Smart TVs in India

Smart TVs

Daiwa has launched two new Alexa powered Smart TVs in India
Fortnite v15.40 update: Unvaulted weapon, limited time modes and more

Gaming

Fortnite v15.40 update: Unvaulted weapon, limited time modes and more

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers