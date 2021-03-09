Motorola, after various rumours, has finally launched the Moto G10 Power and the Moto G30 in India. Both smartphones are a part of the popular Moto G series and fall in the budget price category. Also Read - Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 to launch in India today: Here's everything we know

While the Motorola Moto G10 Power is an India-first phone, the Moto G30 was introduced a few weeks ago in Europe. Both devices get a vertical rear camera setup and a waterdrop notched display. Here’s a look at both the Motorola smartphones. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale 2021 begins: Discounts on Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Moto G 5G and more

Moto G10 Power features, specs, price

The Motorola Moto G10 Power is an affordable smartphone that comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 128GB via a memory card. Also Read - Motorola partners with Flipkart to launch new 4K Android TV Stick in India

On the camera front, the device gets quad rear cameras rated at 48-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel (ultra-wide lens), 2-megapixel (depth sensor), and 2-megapixel (macro lens). The front camera stands at 8-megapixel.

It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for a 20W fast charger and runs near-stock Android 11. Additionally, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, IP52 water resistance, dedicated Google Assistant button, support for Moto Actions, and ThinkShield for improved security.

The Motorola Moto G10 Power is priced at Rs 9,999 and will be available to buy via Flipkart, starting March 15. It comes in Aurora Grey and Breeze Blue colours.

Moto G30 features, specs, price

The Moto G30 is a slightly an upgraded version of the G10 Power and comes with a few changes. There is an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM. There is also support for an increased 128GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The camera department remains the same as the Moto G10 Power, except the front camera is rated at 13-megapixel. Another difference is the presence of a smaller 5,000mAh battery with support for a 20W fast charger. Further, the device runs Android 11, gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP52 water resistance, ThinkShield, Moto Actions, dedicated Google Assistant button, and USB Type-C port.

The Motorola Moto G30 comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 and will be up for grabs via Flipkart, starting March 17. It comes in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colour options.