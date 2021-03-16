Motorola is soon expected to launch the much-rumoured Moto G100, as part of its list of devices this year. In addition to the various leaks and rumours we have been seeing lately, we now have a possible launch date for the same, which is March 25. Also Read - Moto G100 could sell globally as renamed Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870

The new detail comes after the smartphone's design was recently leaked, hinting at it to be a rebranded version of the Motorola Edge S that was launched in January in China.

Moto G100 global launch on March 25

As revealed via TechnikNews' Nils Aherensmeier (via Twitter), Motorola has started sending out the 'Save the Dates' for the launch of the Moto G100 on March 25, which is a few days from now.

There are chances that the global, as well as, the India launch could take place at the same time. But, we still don’t have a confirmation on this, hence, its arrival in India remains unclear.

Moto G100 expected features, specs, price

While we lack concrete information on the upcoming Motorola smartphone, we have leaks to give us an idea about it. The very recent one suggests that the Moto G100 would be none other than the rebadged Motorola Edge S, which launched as a flagship killer in China a couple of months ago.

If this turns out to be true, the Moto G100 will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, which has been rumoured for a while now.

The leak (also via TechnikNews) suggests that the device will get triple rear cameras (arranged in a square module) and dual front cameras placed in a dual punch-hole cutout. There could be a 64-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there could be a combination of 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel selfie snappers.

The phone is likely to get a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging, run near-stock Android 11, and get multiple RAM/Storage options: up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Further, the Motorola Moto G100 is expected to be a mid-ranger, starting at Euros 400 (around Rs 35,000). This is slightly on the expensive side, considering the Motorola Edge S‘ China price starts at somewhere around Rs 23,000.

Yet again, these are just rumours and we need to have an official word from Motorola to get a better idea. Therefore, stay tuned for more details.