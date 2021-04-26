comscore Motorola Moto G20 launched: Price, features, specs
Motorola Moto G20 is another budget smartphone by the company, which is a part of the Moto G series. Here's a look at the phone's details.

moto g20

Image: GSMArena

Motorola, after tons of rumours, has launched yet another budget smartphone, the Moto G20 in Europe. The smartphone is a part of the company’s popular Moto G series. Also Read - Moto G20 leaks as latest Motorola affordable smartphone: Check all specs, price

The new device comes with attractions such as a 90Hz display, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, and more. Read on to know more about the new Motorola phone. Also Read - 6000mAh battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Moto G40 Fusion, Redmi 9 Power and more

Motorola Moto G20 price, availability

The Motorola Moto G20 comes in a single RAM/Storage option, which is priced at Euros 149, which translates to Rs 13,000. The device is expected to go on sale, starting next week. However, there’s no word on when the device will arrive in India. Also Read - Motorola Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion launched to compete with Redmi Note 10, Realme 8 series

The phone comes in  Breeze Blue and Flamingo Pink colour variants.

Motorola Moto G20 features, specs

The Moto G20 comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision IPS LCD display with an HD+ screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen gets a waterdrop notch.

moto g20

Image: GSMArena

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T700 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM. There is 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB via a memory card.

On the camera front, there are quad rear cameras rated at 48-megapixel (main camera), 8-megapixel (ultra-wide lens), 2-megapixel (macro lens), and 2-megapixel (depth sensor). The front camera stands at 13-megapixel. The phone supports camera features such as the Portrait mode, Night mode, HDR, Face Beauty, and more.

The device gets a big 5,000mAh battery, which supports 10W fast charging. The Moto G20 runs near-stock Android 11. On the connectivity front, there is support for Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, dual-SIM card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Motorola Moto G20 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and IP52 water and dust resistance. There’s also support for a dedicated Google Assistant button and Moto Gestures, much like all Motorola smartphones.

  • Published Date: April 26, 2021 3:57 PM IST

