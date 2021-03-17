comscore Motorola Moto G30 first sale in India at 12 PM on Flipkart on March 17, check out price launch offers
Motorola Moto G30 first sale in India will be held on Flipkart today, March 17, 2021. The smartphone will be available on the e-commerce site starting 12 PM. Moto G30 was launched in India earlier this month alongside the Moto G10 Power. Both are budget devices that come with a waterdrop notched display and a vertical rear camera setup. Also Read - Motorola Moto G10 Power Review: Where is the Power?

Moto G30 price in India is Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It can be bought in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colour options. As part of launch offers, Moto G30 will be available with 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI. Also Read - Motorola Moto G100 set to arrive globally on March 25

Moto G30 features a 6.5-inch IPS TFT LCD Max Vision HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It gets a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone gets a plastic body design. It runs Android 11 OS. Among security features on the Moto G30 are a fingerprint reader and face unlock. Also Read - Moto G100 could sell globally as renamed Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Moto G30 Power features a quad rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary sensor with Quad Pixel technology, a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel Macro vision camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera supports a single LED flash.

Key features of the rear camera include Night Vision, Active photos, Manual mode, Portrait mode, Live filter, and Google Lens integration. The front camera is 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture. It supports Portrait mode, Burst shot, Face Beauty, and more features as well.

Motorola Moto G30 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which is said to last for over two days. A 20W TurboPower charger comes bundled in the box. Sensors on the phone include Fingerprint reader, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light sensor, Gyroscope, and SAR sensor.

Moto G30 measures 165.22 x 75.73 x 9.14 mm and it weighs 197 grams. More features include IP52 water resistance, ThinkShield, Moto Actions, a dedicated Google Assistant button, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • Published Date: March 17, 2021 11:09 AM IST

