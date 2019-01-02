Motorola Moto G6 Plus getting Android 9 Pie update in India

Motorola India has announced the official Android 9 Pie update rollout for Moto G6 Plus smartphones. The Lenovo-owned firm has shared the update changelog on its official website. The OTA update is expected to rollout gradually, and Motorola has also detailed steps for users to manually install the update.

The official Android 9 Pie changelog shared by Motorola notes “Android 9.0 Pie improves your mobile experience from the new intuitive navigation and recent app, an improved do not disturb mode and a colorful settings menu, to anticipated longer battery life and revamped split screen.”

The Moto G6 Plus was launched with Android 8.0 Oreo initially. Motorola or rather Lenovo has been actively updating its Moto smartphone lineup to latest Android 9 Pie OS. The Moto G6 Plus is following the Moto X4 and Motorola One Power for the Android Pie update. Both these phones received latest firmware from Lenovo recently. The Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play are also in line to get the Android Pie update soon.

As per Motorola, the Android 9 Pie update for Moto G6 Plus will bring in intuitive navigation like Google Pixel phones and latest Android Security Patch for December 2018. Other usual improvements include adaptive battery, adaptive brightness, security enhancements, and Android 9 Pie-style UI elements.

Watch Video: Motorola One Power First Look

The Moto G6 Plus was first introduced in April 2018 alongside the Moto G6 and Moto E5 series. The company recently launched a 6GB RAM variant of the G6 Plus in India at Rs 22,499. The highlight of G6 Plus include dual-rear camera setup, water-repellent nano coating, and 3,200mAh battery with TurboPower 15w fast charging. Upfront, the Motorola Moto G6 Plus flaunts a 5.9-inch FHD+ 18:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood is an octa-core Snapdragon 630 14nm SoC with Adreno 508 GPU.