  Motorola Moto G6 reportedly getting Android 9 Pie soak test in Brazil
Motorola Moto G6 reportedly getting Android 9 Pie soak test in Brazil

The alleged soak test update doesn't carry Android 9 Pie version in the changelog.

  • Published: January 23, 2019 3:26 PM IST
moto g6 review fingerprint

While the Motorola Moto G6 Plus’ official Android 9 Pie update is already out, the company has reportedly started with the soak test for Moto G6 smartphone users in Brazil. A Moto G6 user on Telegram group (via XDA-developers) posted screenshot of the system OTA update.

The alleged Android 9 Pie soak test update is said to carry version number PPS29.55-10. Apart from “bug fixes and stability improvements”, the update also includes Android security patch of January, 2019 for the Moto G6 smartphones in Brazil.

Motorola Moto Z3 gets Android 9 Pie with January 2019 Android security patch

Motorola Moto Z3 gets Android 9 Pie with January 2019 Android security patch

Interestingly, the changelog doesn’t mention Android 9 Pie and Google Pay does not work in this update. It’s been noted that “Motorola has made changes related to future security updates on your device”, but the exact information on changes is unavailable, added report.

Motorola usually runs its soak test in Brazil and this could be one of the test before the actual roll out. To note, previously an alleged soak test of Android 9 Pie was leaked online, which later turned put to be the Android 8.1 Oreo-based update, so it is possible this could also be the same.

Motorola or rather Lenovo has been actively updating its Moto smartphone lineup to latest Android 9 Pie OS. Earlier this month, Motorola India announced the official Android 9 Pie update rollout for Moto G6 Plus smartphones. The Lenovo-owned firm also shared the update changelog on its official website. The Moto G6 Plus was launched with Android 8.0 Oreo initially.

