Motorola Moto G60, G40 Fusion appear on Geekbench before India launch

Motorola is soon expected to launch two Moto G smartphones in India. The smartphones are most likely to be the much-rumoured Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion. Ahead of the launch, the smartphones have appeared on Geekbench, giving us hints on their key specifications.

The new information is in addition to the recent teaser by the company, which confirms the arrival of the new Moto G phones. Here's a look at the details.

Moto G60, G40 Fusion specs leaked

As per a report by MySmartPrice, both the Motorola devices have made a visit to Geekbench and are expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip. Both of them are most likely to run near-stock Android 11.

The coveted path to glory is the one filled with most memories. #GetSetG to treasure them with our two most awaited launches. Stay tuned to know more. pic.twitter.com/Kqrnmolgnn — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 14, 2021

While the Moto G40 Fusion is expected to get 4GB of RAM, the Moto G60 could sport 6GB of RAM. The G40 Fusion is seen with a single-core score of 519 and a multi-core score of 1,425. The G60, on the other hand, gets a single-core score of 515 and a multi-core score of 1,375.

However, other details remain unknown.

Moto G60, G40 Fusion expected features, specs, price

In addition to this, a past leak by Mukul Sharma suggests that the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion will come with a 120Hz refresh rate. If this happens, it will be a first for the Moto G series to get a 120Hz display. Both devices are expected to come with a 6,000mAh battery.

[Exclusive] Am back with more on the #NextMotoG. Both Moto G40 Fusion and the Moto G60 will feature 120Hz HDR10 displays along with a massive 6000mAh battery. Looks like Moto is seriously upping their game in India. What do you guys think?

Feel free to retweet. #NextMotoG — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 13, 2021

As for the cameras, the Moto G60 is likely to house a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, while the Moto G40 could come with 64-megapixel rear cameras. Both of them are also likely to come with 5G connectivity.

While pricing details remain unknown, the upcoming Motorola Moto G phones could fall under Rs 20,000.

The launch date in India is still behind the veil. We will let you know once we get more details on the same.