comscore Motorola Moto G60 mid-ranger to get 120Hz display, 108MP cameras
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola's next mid-ranger, Moto G60 could get 120Hz display, 108MP cameras and more
News

Motorola's next mid-ranger, Moto G60 could get 120Hz display, 108MP cameras and more

News

Motorola is soon to add a new member to its Moto G series -- the Moto G60 -- which will be a mid-ranger with a 120Hz display, 108MP cameras, and more.

moto g10 power review

Representative Image of Motorola Moto G10 Power.

Motorola recently unveiled the Moto G10 Power and the Moto G30 in India. The company will soon launch the Moto G100 as the global version of the Edge S. However, this isn’t it. Motorola won’t stop expanding the Moto G series and is now expected to introduce the Moto G60 soon. Also Read - Moto G30 first sale in India today at 12 PM on Flipkart: Price, launch offers

The smartphone’s key specifications and features have been leaked and by the looks of it, it could be quite a mid-ranger. Let’s see what the device could bring to the table. Also Read - Motorola Moto G10 Power Review: Where is the Power?

Moto G60 key specs leaked

As per a report by XDA Developers, the alleged Motorola Moto G60 comes with a codename ‘Hanoip’ and is expected to make its entry in Latin America and Europe, which could be a part of the initial launch. Also Read - Motorola Moto G100 set to arrive globally on March 25

The device is also said to come with different model numbers (XT2135-1, XT2135-2, and XT2147-1), possibly due to the different markets it will launch in.

As for the specs, the primary aspects are expected to be the 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the inclusion of 108-megapixel rear cameras. There will be a main 108-megapixel camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens with an OV16A1Q sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera could stand at 32-megapixel.

There are chances that not all models of the Moto G60 will get a 108-megapixel camera setup. It is suggested that the one with the model number XT2147-1 might get a 64-megapixel OmniVision camera sensor and a 16-megapixel front snapper.

Other leaked details include either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6,000mAh battery, and the possibility of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip. The phone is most likely to run near-stock Android 11.

Will the Moto G60 change things for Motorola?

Motorola seems to be focusing on mid-rangers and launching one with a high refresh rate and the trending concept of a 108-megapixel camera, might help it in gaining popularity.

This will help the company compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 10i, which also comes with a 120Hz display and 108-megapixel cameras, and even the latest Samsung Galaxy A52 (for the same price category).

However, one must note that the inclusion of these specs won’t work alone; Motorola will also have to optimise the experience in a way these inclusions work well. Let’s see how Motorola positions the Moto G60.

Since we lack information on when it will arrive, we need to wait for an official word. Hence, stay tuned to this space!

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 20, 2021 12:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Motorola's next mid-ranger will taken on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy A52
News
Motorola's next mid-ranger will taken on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy A52
OnePlus 9R could be a gaming phone to taken on ASUS ROG phones, hints teaser

Mobiles

OnePlus 9R could be a gaming phone to taken on ASUS ROG phones, hints teaser

WhatsApp, Instagram were down globally including India for 45 minutes [Issue fixed]

Apps

WhatsApp, Instagram were down globally including India for 45 minutes [Issue fixed]

Facebook likely working on Instagram for kids under age 13

Apps

Facebook likely working on Instagram for kids under age 13

Here's a look at the new Samsung Galaxy A72 in Awesome Violet

Photo Gallery

Here's a look at the new Samsung Galaxy A72 in Awesome Violet

Samsung Galaxy A72 in pictures: Here's a look at the new mid-ranger in India

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy A72 in pictures: Here's a look at the new mid-ranger in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Motorola's next mid-ranger will taken on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy A52

OnePlus 9R could be a gaming phone to taken on ASUS ROG phones, hints teaser

Sony unveils next-gen PS VR controllers

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro leaks speak about fast charging, camera tech

OnePlus Watch design revealed ahead of launch, confirms circular design

Micromax In 1 first impressions: Poco M3 gets a solid competition

Samsung Galaxy A52 first impressions: Unique colour coat, sharp display

Vivo X60 series brings Virtual RAM to smartphones: How does it work?

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Is it worth buying?

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola's next mid-ranger will taken on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy A52

News

Motorola's next mid-ranger will taken on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy A52
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021
Moto G30 to go on first sale at 12 PM on Flipkart

News

Moto G30 to go on first sale at 12 PM on Flipkart
Motorola Moto G10 Power Review: Where is the Power?

Reviews

Motorola Moto G10 Power Review: Where is the Power?

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y72 5G का अनबॉक्सिंग वीडियो आया सामने, मिलेगा 64MP कैमरा

Tecno Camon17 जल्द होगा लॉन्च! Google Play Console पर सामने आए फीचर्स

WhatsApp, Instagram Down in India: ऐप्स डाउन होने से यूजर्स को हुई परेशानी, ट्वीट करके जताई नाराजगी

PUBG Mobile India launch latest update: इस रिपोर्ट ने बढ़ाई भारत में PUBG Mobile की वापसी की उम्मीदें

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लॉन्च से पहले लीक, जानें डिटेल

Latest Videos

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

Reviews

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look
OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know

OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know
Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

News

Motorola's next mid-ranger will taken on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy A52
News
Motorola's next mid-ranger will taken on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy A52
OnePlus 9R could be a gaming phone to taken on ASUS ROG phones, hints teaser

Mobiles

OnePlus 9R could be a gaming phone to taken on ASUS ROG phones, hints teaser
Sony unveils next-gen PS VR controllers

Gaming

Sony unveils next-gen PS VR controllers
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro leaks speak about fast charging, camera tech

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro leaks speak about fast charging, camera tech
OnePlus Watch design revealed ahead of launch, confirms circular design

Wearables

OnePlus Watch design revealed ahead of launch, confirms circular design

new arrivals in india

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers