Motorola recently unveiled the Moto G10 Power and the Moto G30 in India. The company will soon launch the Moto G100 as the global version of the Edge S. However, this isn't it. Motorola won't stop expanding the Moto G series and is now expected to introduce the Moto G60 soon.

The smartphone's key specifications and features have been leaked and by the looks of it, it could be quite a mid-ranger. Let's see what the device could bring to the table.

Moto G60 key specs leaked

As per a report by XDA Developers, the alleged Motorola Moto G60 comes with a codename 'Hanoip' and is expected to make its entry in Latin America and Europe, which could be a part of the initial launch.

The device is also said to come with different model numbers (XT2135-1, XT2135-2, and XT2147-1), possibly due to the different markets it will launch in.

As for the specs, the primary aspects are expected to be the 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the inclusion of 108-megapixel rear cameras. There will be a main 108-megapixel camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens with an OV16A1Q sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera could stand at 32-megapixel.

There are chances that not all models of the Moto G60 will get a 108-megapixel camera setup. It is suggested that the one with the model number XT2147-1 might get a 64-megapixel OmniVision camera sensor and a 16-megapixel front snapper.

Other leaked details include either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6,000mAh battery, and the possibility of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip. The phone is most likely to run near-stock Android 11.

Will the Moto G60 change things for Motorola?

Motorola seems to be focusing on mid-rangers and launching one with a high refresh rate and the trending concept of a 108-megapixel camera, might help it in gaining popularity.

This will help the company compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 10i, which also comes with a 120Hz display and 108-megapixel cameras, and even the latest Samsung Galaxy A52 (for the same price category).

However, one must note that the inclusion of these specs won’t work alone; Motorola will also have to optimise the experience in a way these inclusions work well. Let’s see how Motorola positions the Moto G60.

Since we lack information on when it will arrive, we need to wait for an official word. Hence, stay tuned to this space!