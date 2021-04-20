comscore Motorola Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion launched in India: Price, features
Motorola Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion launched to compete with Redmi Note 10, Realme 8 series

Motorola Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion are the new Moto G smartphones in India that come with a 120Hz display, near-stock Android 11, and more.

Motorola, as rumoured previously, has finally introduced the new Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion in India. Both smartphones are a part of the Moto G series and come with up to 108-megapixel rear cameras, a 120Hz display, and more. Also Read - Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications

The ‘Made in India’ phones are here to compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series and the Realme 8 series, both of which boast a 108-megapixel camera setup. Read on to know more about the new Motorola devices. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Deals on Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme, more smartphones

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion price, availability, offers

The Motorola G60 comes in a single variant and is priced at Rs 17,999. It can be purchased at Rs 16,499 after availing an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on the use of ICICI Bank cards. The phone will be available to buy via Flipkart, starting April 27. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G at Rs 99,999 on Flipkart sale today: Should you buy this folding smartphone?

The Moto G40 Fusion comes in two variants: 4GB/64GB for Rs 13,999 and 6GB/128GB for Rs 15,999. Both variants are eligible for an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank cards. This brings the price down to Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. It will be available to buy via Flipkart, starting May 1.

The phones come in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne colour options.

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion features, specs

The Moto G60 is the company’s first Moto G phone to come with 108-megapixel rear cameras. There is a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stands at 32-megapixel.

The smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ HDR10 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with TurboPower 20 fast charging. The phone runs near-stock Android 11, features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports NFC.

The Moto G40 Fusion shares some similarities with the Moto G60. It comes with the same processor, the same 120Hz display, and the same 6,000mAh battery as the Moto G60.

The difference is in the cameras and the RAM/Storage. Camera-wise, the Moto 40 Fusion gets a 64-megapixel camera setup. There is a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide/macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel. It also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and runs near-stock Android 11.

Both the Motorola Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion come with ThiinkShield for security, a dedicated Google Assistant button, My UX support for customisations, water repellence, Moto gestures, and more.

  Published Date: April 20, 2021 1:36 PM IST

