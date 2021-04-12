Motorola, after launching the Moto G10 Power and the G30, is expected to soon introduce the alleged Moto G60. We have been seeing a number of rumours for the same and the latest one hints at the phone’s possible camera improvements. Also Read - Moto G40 Fusion specifications leak, could rival Redmi Note 10 Pro in India

The leak also mentions the arrival of another Moto G smartphone alongside. Here are the details to look at. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones priced under/almost Rs 20,000 to buy in April 2021

Moto G60 with 108MP cameras coming to India

As per a known tipster Mukul Sharma (via a tweet), the Motorola Moto G60 will come with 108-megapixel quad rear cameras and a 32-megapixel front snapper. Also Read - Moto G60, Moto G20 leaked, design and some key specs revealed: Take a look

[Exclusive] Out of the 2 upcoming Moto G smartphones, one G will feature a 108MP Quad Camera set-up along with a 32MP selfie shooter – the best in the segment.

More details coming soon.

Feel free to retweet.#NextMotoG pic.twitter.com/er2JzBg7Sv — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 10, 2021

While the tweet showcases a Moto G phone with three rear cameras and appears contradicting, the tipster has clarified that the phone will come with three physical sensors, with one of them offering two functionalities. There’s no word on how the cameras will function.

It is also revealed that there could be a second Moto G smartphone that could launch alongside. While details remain unknown, it could be the Moto G20, which has also been leaked previously. The phone is expected to be a budget one with quad rear cameras, a waterdrop notch display, a 5,000mAh battery, and more.

In addition, the Moto G100, which launched recently could also make its entry as another Moto G phone in the country.

Moto G60 features, specs, price

As for the Motorola Moto G60, past rumours suggest that it could be a mid-ranger phone and come with a ma codename ‘Hanoip.’

The camera setup could include a 108-megapixel main camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens with an OV16A1Q sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front, camera, much like the current leak, is expected to stand at 32-megapixel.

Apart from the cameras, the device is expected to get a 120Hz display as another highlight. It is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip, get up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and run near-stock Android 11. There are chances it could come in multiple variants, which could be different for different markets.

But, there isn’t any word on when it could launch in India. We will keep you posted. Hence, stay tuned.