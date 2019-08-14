comscore Motorola Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus June security update now rolling out
Motorola Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus June Android security update now rolling out

The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus smartphones from Motorola have started receiving the June 2019 Android security patch update, as per a report.

  Published: August 14, 2019 9:48 AM IST
The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus have started receiving the June 2019 Android security patch update. The update doesn’t bring anything else, apart from the security patch and a few stability improvements. The new update from Motorola bumps up to software version on Moto G7 to PPO29.114-134. The Moto G7 Plus, on the other hand, is receiving PPW29.98-111 update.

The latest Moto G7 series update is rolling out in phases and is expected to reach all the units in the coming days. Once the OTA update is ready, the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus owners should receive a notification for the software update. Alternatively, users can also check for the same in the phone’s Settings section, Piunikaweb reports.

To recall, Motorola first launched the Moto G7 family at an event in Brazil. The Lenovo-owned company then launched the Moto G7 in India in March this year. The device is currently selling at Rs 16,999 via Flipkart. The company is offering the handset in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Both the standard and the Plus variant fall under the company’s Moto G7 lineup.

Motorola Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus features

The Moto G7 features a 6.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2270 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device sports a 3D glass build. Additionally, Motorola has also added a layer of P2i water repellent coating on the front. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC. One can also expand the storage up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Motorola has equipped the Moto G7 with a dual rear camera setup, comprising of 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors. There is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. It offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The smartphone also supports fast charging with the 15W power adapter.

Coming to the Moto G7 Plus, the handset offers a 6.24-inch Max Vision display. It houses a Snapdragon 636 chipset under the hood, which is aided by 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It is expandable up to 512GB. For shooting selfies, there is a 12-megapixel f/2.0 sensor. This handset features a dual rear camera system. There is a combination of a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual lens. The setup offers support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) as well. Motorola has stuffed in a small 3,000mAh battery inside the Moto G7 Plus.

Features Motorola Moto G7 Motorola Moto G7 Plus
Price 16999 24490
Chipset Snapdragon 632 SoC Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.2-inch-FHD+ 1,080 x 2,270 pixels 6.24-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP 16MP+5MP
Front Camera 8MP 12MP
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh

Motorola Moto G7

Motorola Moto G7
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC
Dual cameras 12MP + 5MP
Motorola Moto G7 Plus

Motorola Moto G7 Plus

24490

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC
16MP+5MP
  • Published Date: August 14, 2019 9:48 AM IST

