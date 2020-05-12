Motorola Moto G7 Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

The Motorola Moto G7 smartphone has started receiving the latest Android 10 OS update. As mentioned by Motorola on its support page, the update is rolling out in a staged manner in Brazil. Hence, it is likely to take a month before it reaches all units in the country by June 7, 2020.

The Motorola G7 Android 10 update comes with the software build version QPU30.52-16-2. However, its size is unknown at the moment. Motorola plans to expand the update roll out to a broader set of users in a few days. The initial staged rollout is to ensure that there are no critical bugs in the first software release before it becomes available on every device.

The changelog for the update is identical to any smartphone with the Android 10 firmware. The new software update will bring in the system-wide dark mode, redesigned icons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features that are also coming to the smartphone with this update includes smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

As mentioned, the update is rolling out in a phased manner, so it should take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push-notification to download the update automatically via Wi-Fi. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. Motorola has not revealed the security patch level with this update yet. However, we can expect the update to reach other markets, including India, in the coming weeks.

Moto G7 features, specifications

The Moto G7 smartphone flaunts a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2270 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with an Adreno 506 GPU. The device also has a dual-camera setup at the rear, which includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth camera.