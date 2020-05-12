comscore Motorola Moto G7 Android 10 stable update starts rolling out
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola Moto G7 Android 10 stable update starts rolling out
News

Motorola Moto G7 Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

News

Motorola has started rolling out the latest Android 10 stable update for its mid-range Moto G7 smartphone. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Published: May 12, 2020 4:32 PM IST
Motorola Moto G7

The Motorola Moto G7 smartphone has started receiving the latest Android 10 OS update. As mentioned by Motorola on its support page, the update is rolling out in a staged manner in Brazil. Hence, it is likely to take a month before it reaches all units in the country by June 7, 2020.

The Motorola G7 Android 10 update comes with the software build version QPU30.52-16-2. However, its size is unknown at the moment. Motorola plans to expand the update roll out to a broader set of users in a few days. The initial staged rollout is to ensure that there are no critical bugs in the first software release before it becomes available on every device.

Watch: Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

The changelog for the update is identical to any smartphone with the Android 10 firmware. The new software update will bring in the system-wide dark mode, redesigned icons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features that are also coming to the smartphone with this update includes smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Motorola Razr 2019 listed on Flipkart with Rs 10,000 cashback offer; sale in India on May 8

Also Read

Motorola Razr 2019 listed on Flipkart with Rs 10,000 cashback offer; sale in India on May 8

As mentioned, the update is rolling out in a phased manner, so it should take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push-notification to download the update automatically via Wi-Fi. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. Motorola has not revealed the security patch level with this update yet. However, we can expect the update to reach other markets, including India, in the coming weeks.

Moto G7 features, specifications

The Moto G7 smartphone flaunts a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2270 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with an Adreno 506 GPU. The device also has a dual-camera setup at the rear, which includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth camera.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 12, 2020 4:32 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Motorola Moto G7

Motorola Moto G7
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC
Dual cameras 12MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Poco F2 Pro launched: Price, full specifications, and more
News
Poco F2 Pro launched: Price, full specifications, and more
Xiaomi Redmi 7 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch

Redmi will soon launch a 5G smartphone with Dimensity 800 SoC

News

Redmi will soon launch a 5G smartphone with Dimensity 800 SoC

Motorola Moto G7 Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

News

Motorola Moto G7 Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

Huawei Kirin 710A is the brand's first SMIC-made chipset

News

Huawei Kirin 710A is the brand's first SMIC-made chipset

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Poco F2 Pro launched: Price, full specifications, and more

Xiaomi Redmi 7 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch

Redmi will soon launch a 5G smartphone with Dimensity 800 SoC

Motorola Moto G7 Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

Huawei Kirin 710A is the brand's first SMIC-made chipset

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto G7 Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

News

Motorola Moto G7 Android 10 stable update starts rolling out
Xiaomi Mi A3 update brings May security patch

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 update brings May security patch
Best Smartphone Under 15000

Top Products

Best Smartphone Under 15000
Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India

News

Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India
OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 13 update

News

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 13 update

हिंदी समाचार

Honor ने लॉन्च किया नया स्मार्टफोन, ऐसे 3000 रुपये कम में खरीद सकते हैं आप

कुछ ही मिनट में बिक गया शाओमी का ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत

ट्राई की लिस्ट में जियो एक बार फिर टॉप पर पहुंचा, वोडाफोन को लगा झटका

Huawei P30 Pro का नया वेरिएंट गूगल सर्विसेज के साथ कम कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Realme जल्द लॉन्च कर सकती है 6000 mAh बैटरी वाला स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

News

Poco F2 Pro launched: Price, full specifications, and more
News
Poco F2 Pro launched: Price, full specifications, and more
Xiaomi Redmi 7 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch
Redmi will soon launch a 5G smartphone with Dimensity 800 SoC

News

Redmi will soon launch a 5G smartphone with Dimensity 800 SoC
Motorola Moto G7 Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

News

Motorola Moto G7 Android 10 stable update starts rolling out
Huawei Kirin 710A is the brand's first SMIC-made chipset

News

Huawei Kirin 710A is the brand's first SMIC-made chipset