Moto G7 series launch today: Livestream details, expected price, specifications and everything else you need to know

Motorola’s Moto G7 series, which is likely to include at least four devices, is set to launch today. Motorola is announcing its budget and mid-range smartphone series just weeks ahead of Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. The Moto G7 launch is set to take place in Brazil, and is scheduled to begin at 10:00AM local time (or 5.30PM IST). Those interested will be able to stream the launch event live via Motorola’s social media channels. Motorola is currently the market leader in Brazilian market, and the new G7 series is aimed to strengthen its lead at a time when Chinese smartphone makers are exploring options to enter the Latin American market.

Motorola Brazil’s Twitter account has been teasing the launch of the Moto G7 series for sometime now. It is likely to offer more updates on the live stream just ahead of the launch, and Motorola has also created an event page on Facebook where you can register interest for the same. The company is keeping its focus on the Brazilian market with the launch today, which suggests that the device will be made available in other markets only at a later stage.

Moto G7 Series: Expected Price

The Moto G7 has leaked multiple times in the past few months. The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus are tipped to feature a waterdrop notch, while the Moto G7 Play and G7 Power are expected to feature a wider notch design similar to that of Motorola One Power. They are also likely to differ from each other in terms of camera setup and overall pricing.

The leaks so far suggest that the European pricing for Moto G7 will be €300 (around Rs 24,500) while that of Moto G7 Plus will be €360 (around Rs 29,300). The Moto G7 Play is tipped to be priced at €149 (around Rs 12,100) whereas the Moto G7 Power could be priced at €209 (around Rs 17,000).

Moto G7, Moto G7 Power: Expected Specifications

The leaks suggest that the Moto G7 will feature a 6.24-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2270×1080 pixels while the Moto G7 Power will sport a 6.2-inch display with HD+ display. Both the devices are tipped to feature a teardrop notch at the front and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC. The Moto G7 is expected to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage while the G7 Power could come with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

As far as imaging is concerned, the Moto G7 is expected to sport dual rear camera with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor supporting f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The Moto G7 Power, on the other hand, will feature a single 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Power are expected to be backed by a 3,000mAh and 5,000mAh battery respectively.

Motorola Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play: Expected Specifications

The Moto G7 Plus is expected to feature the same 6.24-inch display seen on the Moto G7 and will be powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC instead. It is likely to come in two storage variants – 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage and a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. The Moto G7 Play will feature a 5.7-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage.

The Moto G7 Plus is expected to feature dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. At the front, it could feature a 12-megapixel shooter as well. The Moto G7 Play will be a downgrade with 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The Moto G7 Plus and Moto G7 Play will pack a 3,000mAh battery and are tipped to support fast charging.