Moto G7 series to launch in February ahead of MWC 2019

Motorola’s 2019 smartphone lineup has leaked ahead of the start of the new year. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker is expected to introduce the Moto G7 series, and the Moto P40 as the successor to Moto P30 next year. The Moto G7 series has leaked extensively in the past few weeks while first renders of the Moto P40 appeared yesterday. Now, we might know when the Moto G7 series will be launched in the market. As one would expect from Motorola, the Moto G7 series is expected to debut first in Brazil, and is then expected to announce in February, just weeks ahead of the start of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Last year, Motorola launched the Moto G6 lineup, including the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and the Moto G6 Play in Sao Paulo, Brazil in April. A report from Brazilian website AndroidPit claims the company pushed the launch of Moto G7 series to February. The report cites Brazilian industry sources claiming that these new devices will arrive just ahead of MWC 2019. A launch in Brazil makes sense since the market is one of the strongest growth areas for Motorola, and its mid-range devices have proven to be popular in the market.

Motorola could have waited for global launch at Mobile World Congress, where all the major smartphone makers are expected to showcase their devices. But by introducing at a special event in Brazil, Motorola shows how serious it is about the prospects of the device in the South American market. With more Chinese brands making their way to the Latin American market, Motorola needs to push out devices faster in order to remain attractive to consumers there. The company has conceded ground in India to these Chinese companies, and would not want a similar result in Latin America as well.

As far as Moto G7 series is concerned; we are likely to see four devices this year – the Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus and the Moto G7 Power. The Moto G7 Power will be a new addition to the Moto G series, and is rumored to pack a massive 5,000mAh battery to last multiple days on a single charge. The smartphone recently leaked as Moto G7 Supra for Cricket Wireless in the US market. Some reports claim that the Power variant could become the successor to Moto One Power, and arrive as Android One device in markets like India.

Watch: Motorola One Power First Look

In terms of specifications, the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus are expected to feature dual-camera setup while the Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power are expected to have a single rear camera module. The FCC filings indicate that these phones will come in 3GB or 4GB RAM variants, and offer 32GB or 64GB internal storage. All the variants are expected to be targeted at different markets and could be powered by Snapdragon 632 chipset. These information are minimal at this moment but expect more information as we near the launch.