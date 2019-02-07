comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play launched: Price, Specifications and features
News

Motorola Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play launched: Price, Specifications and features

News

Motorola’s new smartphones run the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

  • Published: February 7, 2019 9:00 PM IST
moto G7

Motorola has finally launched four smartphones under its Moto G7 lineup at an event in Brazil. The company has launched the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power smartphones. The standard Moto G7 is priced at $299 (approximately Rs 21,300), while the most premium Moto G7 Play smartphone, cost $349 approximately Rs 24,900).

Moto G7 Series prices

Other Moto smartphones, including the Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power, carry a price label of $199 (approximately Rs 14,200) and $249 (approximately Rs 17, 800), respectively. All the smartphones will reportedly be released globally beginning from mid-February. The company is yet to reveal an India launch date. However, the company is said to launch the Moto G7 Power device in the country in the coming weeks. All the units run on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system.

Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play specifications and features

To begin with, the Moto G7 boasts of a 6.24-inch Max Vision display. The panel operates at full-HD+ resolution. It is built around an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset clocked at 1.8GHz, backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB. The device gets a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 sensor. On the front, the handset packs an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The dual-SIM handset offers a small 3,000mAh battery under the hood.

Popular iPhone apps recording user screens without their knowledge

Also Read

Popular iPhone apps recording user screens without their knowledge

Coming to the Moto G7 Plus, the handset offers the same 6.24-inch Max Vision display. However, it houses Snapdragon 636 chipset aided by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is expandable up to 512GB. For shooting selfies, there is a 12-megapixel f/2.0 sensor. This handset too features dual rear camera system. There is a combination of a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual lens. The setup offers support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Motorola has stuffed in a small 3,000mAh battery.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

As for the Moto G7 Power, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 632 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. It is equipped with a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is said to offer users 55 hours of battery life. The handset features a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels. It comes in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage options. Optics wise, the smartphone bears a single 12-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera.

Realme C1 (2019) second flash sale tomorrow at 12 noon: Price and specifications

Also Read

Realme C1 (2019) second flash sale tomorrow at 12 noon: Price and specifications

Lastly, the Moto G7 Play is the most affordable smartphone under the G7 Series. At its core is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card by up to 128GB. It features a 5.7-inch Max Vision HD+ display. It is powered by a small 3,000mAh battery. On the photography front, the Moto G7 Play offers a single 13-megapixel f/2.0 rear camera sensor. There is an 8-megapixel f/2.2 front shooter for capturing selfies.

You Might be Interested

Motorola Moto G7

Motorola Moto G7
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC
Dual cameras 12MP + 5MP
Motorola Moto G7 Play

Motorola Moto G7 Play
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC
16MP + 5MP
Motorola Moto G7 Plus

Motorola Moto G7 Plus
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 Processor
16MP+5MP
  • Published Date: February 7, 2019 9:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
WhatsApp removing 2 mn suspicious accounts a month
thumb-img
News
New 'V' smartphone series to further fortify our position in India: Vivo
thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil

Editor's Pick

Samsung releases third Android Pie beta for the Galaxy Note 8
News
Samsung releases third Android Pie beta for the Galaxy Note 8
Motorola launches four smartphones in Brazil

News

Motorola launches four smartphones in Brazil

Realme C1 (2019) second flash sale tomorrow at 12 noon: Price and specifications

News

Realme C1 (2019) second flash sale tomorrow at 12 noon: Price and specifications

Newton mail app available again following acquistion by Essential

News

Newton mail app available again following acquistion by Essential

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC announced with faster CPU and Quick Charge 4+ support

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC announced with faster CPU and Quick Charge 4+ support

Most Popular

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Samsung releases third Android Pie beta for the Galaxy Note 8

Motorola launches four smartphones in Brazil

Realme C1 (2019) second flash sale tomorrow at 12 noon: Price and specifications

Newton mail app available again following acquistion by Essential

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC announced with faster CPU and Quick Charge 4+ support

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola launches four smartphones in Brazil

News

Motorola launches four smartphones in Brazil
Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil

News

Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil
Moto G7 series launch today: All you need to know

News

Moto G7 series launch today: All you need to know
Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus receive price cut on Flipkart: All you need to know

News

Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus receive price cut on Flipkart: All you need to know
Moto Z4 Play to have a 48MP rear camera: Report

News

Moto Z4 Play to have a 48MP rear camera: Report

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 स्मार्टफोन 12 फरवरी को बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

नए नियमों से TV बिल में बढ़ोतरी के दावे को ट्राई ने खारिज किया

नए नियम लागू होने पर भारत में बंद हो जाएगा व्हाट्सएप!

क्या आपका बच्चा भी खेलता है PUBG और Fortnite जैसे ऑनलाइन गेम्स? सभी स्कूलों को दिल्ली सरकार ने भेजा नोटिस

वोडाफोन आइडिया के इस प्लान को करें रिचार्ज, साल भर तक अनलिमिटेड कॉल और डाटा का उठाएं फायदा

News

Samsung releases third Android Pie beta for the Galaxy Note 8
News
Samsung releases third Android Pie beta for the Galaxy Note 8
Motorola launches four smartphones in Brazil

News

Motorola launches four smartphones in Brazil
Realme C1 (2019) second flash sale tomorrow at 12 noon: Price and specifications

News

Realme C1 (2019) second flash sale tomorrow at 12 noon: Price and specifications
Newton mail app available again following acquistion by Essential

News

Newton mail app available again following acquistion by Essential
Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC announced with faster CPU and Quick Charge 4+ support

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC announced with faster CPU and Quick Charge 4+ support