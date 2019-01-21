Moto G7 Play spotted online with an outdated Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood

Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to unleash its Moto G7 series at an event in Brazil sometime in February. The Moto G7 Play, as the name suggests, will be an entry-level model in the series. The other G7 series devices expected to include Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7, and Moto G7 Power. The Geekbench appearance of the G7 Play has revealed that Motorola has surprisingly decided on powering it with an obsolete chipset.

On Geekbench, the Moto G7 Play has been spotted running Android 9 Pie OS. The handset is equipped with 2GB of RAM, and it is fueled by the good old Snapdragon 625 chipset. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the G7 Play has respectively scored 1,173, and 4,090. Recently, the 3GB RAM variant of the smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench.

The Snapdragon 625 mobile platform was introduced by Qualcomm way back in February 2016. The chipset has been praised for its power efficiency, and has powered a number smartphones across various OEMs. However, it seems odd that a chipset from 2016 is set to power a smartphone that is releasing in 2019.

The US-based chipmaker has already launched Snapdragon 626 in the past as an over-clocked version of SD625. The Snapdragon 630 from 2017 is the successor of the SD625 SoC powered the Moto G6 Plus from last year. Also, the Snapdragon 636 is a newer SoC that has been designed to power mid-range phones. Even though there are some better options, Motorola seems to be of the view that the SD625 is the best processor for the G7 Play.

The Moto G7 Play renders that have surfaced in the recent past have revealed that the handset will be featuring a polycarbonate rear, and a notched display. Rumors surrounding it have revealed that the G7 play will be featuring a single camera, and it will packed a 2,820mAh battery. In Europe, it may release in Gold and Blue color variants, and may cost 149 Euros, which roughly converts to Rs 12,100.