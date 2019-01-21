comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Moto G7 Play spotted online with an outdated Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood
News

Moto G7 Play spotted online with an outdated Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood

News

Moto G7 Play Geekbench listing has revealed that it will be fueled by an obsolete chipset.

  • Published: January 21, 2019 11:56 AM IST
moto g7 play droid life main

Source: Droid-Life

Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to unleash its Moto G7 series at an event in Brazil sometime in February. The Moto G7 Play, as the name suggests, will be an entry-level model in the series. The other G7 series devices expected to include Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7, and Moto G7 Power. The Geekbench appearance of the G7 Play has revealed that Motorola has surprisingly decided on powering it with an obsolete chipset.

On Geekbench, the Moto G7 Play has been spotted running Android 9 Pie OS. The handset is equipped with 2GB of RAM, and it is fueled by the good old Snapdragon 625 chipset. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the G7 Play has respectively scored 1,173, and 4,090. Recently, the 3GB RAM variant of the smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench.

The Snapdragon 625 mobile platform was introduced by Qualcomm way back in February 2016. The chipset has been praised for its power efficiency, and has powered a number smartphones across various OEMs. However, it seems odd that a chipset from 2016 is set to power a smartphone that is releasing in 2019.

Watch: Moto One Power First Look

The US-based chipmaker has already launched Snapdragon 626 in the past as an over-clocked version of SD625. The Snapdragon 630 from 2017 is the successor of the SD625 SoC powered the Moto G6 Plus from last year. Also, the Snapdragon 636 is a newer SoC that has been designed to power mid-range phones. Even though there are some better options, Motorola seems to be of the view that the SD625 is the best processor for the G7 Play.

The Moto G7 Play renders that have surfaced in the recent past have revealed that the handset will be featuring a polycarbonate rear, and a notched display. Rumors surrounding it have revealed that the G7 play will be featuring a single camera, and it will packed a 2,820mAh battery. In Europe, it may release in Gold and Blue color variants, and may cost 149 Euros, which roughly converts to Rs 12,100.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2019 11:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
MWC 2019: Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom tech to be showcased live on February 23
thumb-img
News
Facebook developing 'LOL' meme hub to allure teens: Everything you need to know
thumb-img
News
Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019: Here's how to watch live stream in India
thumb-img
News
BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers

Most Popular

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625

Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report

Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil

Verily gets ECG approval for its study watch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625

News

Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report
Here's how you can get Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at Rs 39,990

Deals

Here's how you can get Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at Rs 39,990
LG G7 ThinQ getting Android Pie update

News

LG G7 ThinQ getting Android Pie update
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), A9 (2018) may get Android Pie soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), A9 (2018) may get Android Pie soon

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro और Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: 18 हजार से कम कीमत पर मिल रहे हैं ये बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

LG V40 अमेजन पर हुआ बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Super Blood Wolf Moon 2019: चंद्रग्रहण को ऐसे देखें लाइव

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: 3 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं Realme के ये स्मार्टफोन

News

Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625
News
Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625
Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report

News

Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report
Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil

News

Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil
Verily gets ECG approval for its study watch

News

Verily gets ECG approval for its study watch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report