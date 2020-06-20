comscore Moto G7 Play starts receiving Android 10 stable update | BGR India
Motorola Moto G7 Play starts receiving Android 10 stable update

The new Android 10 update for the Moto G7 Play smartphone brings a host of new features to the device.

  • Published: June 20, 2020 4:50 PM IST
Motorola released the Android 10 update for the Moto G7 smartphone last month. Now, the company has pushed out the same Android 10-based software update for the Moto G7 Play as well. The latest update bumps up the software build version to QPY30.52-22 and is currently available for users in Brazil. Also Read - Motorola Moto Razr launch could be pushed to 2021

Alongside the new OS, the new update has also fixed numerous bugs, such as broken fast charging and severe battery drain issues. However, its size is unknown at the moment, XDA Developers reports. Motorola will expand the update roll out to a broader set of users in a few days. The initial roll out in Brazil is meant to ensure that there are no critical bugs before it becomes globally available on every device. Also Read - Motorola Edge Lite 5G set to launch soon: Leaked features and more

The Motorola Moto G7 Play update is rolling out incrementally. Hence, it is likely to take a while in reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the phone’s Settings > About device > System update. Also Read - Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite with MediaTek Helio P35 to go on sale at 12PM; Price, specs

The new Android 10 update for the Moto G7 Play smartphone brings a host of new features to the device, including the system-wide dark theme. The update also brings a new gesture-based navigation system. Other big Android 10 features add the smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Motorola Moto G7 Play features, specifications

To recall, the Motorola Moto G7 Play flaunts a 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1512 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC and Adreno 506 GPU. It packs a 3,000-mAh battery and also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: June 20, 2020 4:50 PM IST

