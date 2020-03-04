Motorola Moto G7 Plus kernel source code released

Motorola released the kernel source code for the Moto One Power, and Moto One Hyper smartphones last month. Now, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker has released the kernel source code for Moto G7 Plus as well. The release of these kernel source codes will allow third-party developers to build custom ROMs for Moto G7 Plus. Interested developers can now download the kernel source code from the GitHub repository. The Kernal source code is based on the latest Android 10 OS upgrade.

As the kernel source code has officially been released by Motorola on GitHub, it complies with the legal requirements of the GPLv2 license. Users can now flash generic system images (GSIs) of AOSP (Android Open Source Project) ROMs such as LineageOS, Pixel Experience, and RessurectionRemix, among others.

Custom ROM support for the Motorola Moto G7 Plus will allow the phone to be used with a plethora of Android-based forks. Providing kernel sources to developers also ensure that these custom ROMs are better optimized to make the most of the hardware of the phone. Most of these come with their own set of unique features and interfaces.

Motorola Moto G7 Plus specifications and features

Moto G7 Plus flaunts a 6.2-inch display with FHD+ (1080 x 2270 pixels) resolution and an LTPS IPS LCD panel. The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz with Adreno 509 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. Moto has also added Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and GPS for connectivity.

The smartphone also features a dual-camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor. This sensor comes with a 5-megapixel depth sensor camera for portrait mode shots. The smartphone also packs a 3,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0.

Features Motorola Moto G7 Plus Price 24490 Chipset Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.24-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP+5MP Front Camera 12MP Battery 3,000mAh