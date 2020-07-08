Motorola Moto G7 Power gets stable Android 10 update

Motorola is offering stable Android 10 update for Moto G7 Power users. The company has started the roll out in Brazil and its Indian release should be available in the coming days. The update is rolling out in a gradual manner, and users will get notification about the update on their device. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G Plus launched: Price, full specifications and more

With the new Android version, Moto G7 Power users now get system-wide dark theme support and minimal design changes. Reports say the update also brings April 2020 security patch for the device. You can head over to Settings on the phone and check if a new update is available for your device.

Since this a stable update, we expect the package size to be in GBs. So before you download and install the version, make sure the phone is charged over 80 percent while the process takes place in the background. The G7 Power is the latest in the series to get the new version upgrade. Moto G7 also got its share of Android 10 few months back.

Motorola Moto G7 specifications

The budget device bears a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1570 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It packs a massive 5,000mAh battery. It supports 15W TurboPower charging, which the company claims can offer 9 hours of power in just 15 minutes.

Moto G7 Power features a single 12-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture on the rear side. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture for capturing selfies. On the connectivity front, the Moto G7 Power has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Motorola has equipped a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The phone is selling for Rs 15,999 in the country after multiple price revisions due to GST changes.

