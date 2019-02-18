comscore
Moto G7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Motorola unveiled its Moto G7 family, including Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play and Moto G7, earlier this month in Brazil. The company has now launched one of the four smartphones, called Mo

Motorola unveiled its Moto G7 family, including Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play and Moto G7, earlier this month in Brazil. The company has now launched one of the four smartphones, called Moto G7 Power, in India. At the moment, there is no information on when the company is planning to launch the other three Moto G7 phones on the Indian shores.

The device carries a price label of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It is available for purchase via offline stores, including Moto hub and Moto preferred stores across India. It will also be available for purchase via Flipkart soon. The handset is listed on the e-commerce website, but it is showing “Coming soon.” As for the specifications of the Moto G7 Power, the handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset under the hood, paired with Adreno 506 GPU.

It packs a massive 5,000mAh battery. It supports 15W TurboPower charging, which the company claims can offer 9 hours of power in just 15 minutes. The smartphone comes in a single color variant, including a Ceramic Black color variant. It runs on the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The budget device bears a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1570 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

On camera department, the latest Moto G7 Power features a single 12-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture on the rear side. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture for capturing selfies. On the connectivity front, the Moto G7 Power has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Motorola has equipped a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The newly launched smartphone also offers a software-based Face Unlock feature.

