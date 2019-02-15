comscore
  Moto G7 Power to become available on Flipkart at Rs 13,999 starting today
Moto G7 Power to become available on Flipkart at Rs 13,999 starting today

Motorola wants to challenge Xiaomi, Realme and Asus with G7 Power but will that be enough?

  Published: February 15, 2019 1:12 PM IST
Motorola will launch the Moto G7 Power officially in India today. Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom was the first to confirm that Motorola is bringing its new budget smartphone to India this week. While the retailer initially said that the smartphone will come with a market retail price of Rs 18,999, later revised it to Rs 15,999 and sold the device for Rs 14,500. However, the smartphone will be available in India at an even cheaper price of Rs 13,999. With the Moto G7 Power, Motorola will take on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Realme 2 Pro in the Indian market.

Moto G7 Power in India: Price

The smartphone will reportedly become available in India starting today through Motorola partner stores and via Flipkart. At the time of writing, we could not see any listing for Moto G7 Power on Flipkart. In a Twitter message, Mahesh Telecom confirmed that the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker has priced the smartphone at Rs 13,999. However, the price might change when it becomes available via online retail channels. The smartphone will be offered in only one storage variant.

Motorola One Power Review: A winning combo of useful features

Motorola One Power Review: A winning combo of useful features

Moto G7 Power in India: Specifications and Features

To recall, the Moto G7 Power was launched alongside the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus and Moto G7 Play at an event in Brazil last week. While Motorola focused completely on the South American market, it is not wasting any time to bring the device to India immediately. The smartphone is targeted at those consumers who want a huge battery in their smartphone.

In terms of specifications, the Motorola Moto G7 Power features a 6.2-inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1570×720 pixels, a wide notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It sports a plastic body and comes with splash resistance. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. In India, Motorola plans to offer only the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

As far as camera setup is concerned, there is a single 12-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and phase detection autofocus. At the front, the Moto G7 Power is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded within the Motorola logo. It runs Android 9 Pie, and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast wired charging.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Look

At Rs 13,999, the Moto G7 Power seems interesting but not enough to challenge the Motorola One Power. The Moto One Power, priced at Rs 14,999, also comes with a 5,000mAh battery but sports a Full HD+ display and is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC, which has a more efficient Kyro 260 cores. It also offers dual rear camera setup and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. Motorola, which has lost out to Chinese smartphone makers, does not seem to be getting the price right with the Moto G7 Power.

