Moto G7 series press renders leaked; different notch style displays tipped

Alleged press renders of the upcoming Moto G7 lineup has been leaked online. It showcases four Moto G seventh generation smartphones by the Lenovo-owned Motorola. As reported by DroidShout, the company will be getting Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Play with updated design and internals.

The Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus smartphones are said to feature a waterdrop-style notch like the Oppo and OnePlus phones, but with a noticeable thick bottom bezel. The Moto G7 Power, on the other hand, may feature a regular notch with a single selfie camera, but the Moto G7 Play can be seen sporting a wider notch.

Previously tipped specifications of the Moto G7 include 6.24-inch FHD+ screen, Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4GB RAM, and up to 64GB storage along with a 3,000mAh battery. The smartphone was spotted on FCC as well. Coming to the Play variant of the Moto G7, the handset was seen sporting model number XT1952-1 on EEC listing. The smartphone was seen running Android 9 Pie software. Having said that, there is a possibility that all the other devices under the Moto G7 series might come with Android 9 Pie right out-of-the-box.

The same smartphone was earlier spotted on the FCC with a 2,820mAh battery under the hood. This would be quite a step down, as the Moto G6 Play was backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It is also speculated to sport a single rear camera setup, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

All four Moto G7 series smartphones are expected to launch in the first quarter of 2019. The Moto G6 series made its debut in April this year, but it is speculated that the Moto G7 series may arrive a little early this time around.