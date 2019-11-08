comscore Motorola Moto G8 leaked promo video reveals design
Motorola Moto G8 leaked promo video reveals design

Ahead of the launch, a short promotional video of the Motorola Moto G8 has surfaced online, revealing the design. It will sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor.

  Published: November 8, 2019 11:57 AM IST
Last month, Motorola launched its Moto G8 Plus and Moto G8 Play smartphones. Now, the company is reportedly gearing up to unveil another Moto G8 series phone. Ahead of the launch, a short promotional video of the Moto G8 has surfaced online, revealing the design. The handset might borrow some design elements from the Moto G8 Play.

The video (by Evan Blass) suggests that the Moto G8 will sport a triple camera setup at the back. This setup could include a 48-megapixel main camera. Motorola is also likely to add an ultrawide sensor and a depth sensor. The upcoming Moto G8 will offer a waterdrop notch design, similar to other budget phones in the market. The video reveals the device will be offered in three colors, including red, black and blue.

There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes. It will feature a number of other sensors including accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass and more. The Moto G8 is likely to offer support for a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Motorola’s forthcoming phone is expected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Unfortunately, the rest of the details are still under wraps at the moment.

To recall, the Motorola G8 Plus was launched in India with a starting price label of Rs 13,999. It is available through Flipkart. This handset features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Max Vision display, Snapdragon 665 SoC, Android 9 Pie, a 48-megapixel rear main sensor and more. You get a 25-megapixel sensor for selfies. The Moto G8 Plus is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower 2 ultra-fast charging.

Features Motorola Moto G8 Plus
Price 13999
Chipset Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display IPS LCD-6.3-inch-FHD+ 1,080 x 2,340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  Published Date: November 8, 2019 11:57 AM IST

