Motorola Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus leak hints at Snapdragon 665 SoC

Motorola Moto G8 and Moto G8 Plus are set to launch in the next few months. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker might seem busy working on the Moto One series but has not given up on the Moto G series just yet. It is said to be actively working on two smartphones under the Moto G8 series. The first device is said to be Moto G8 Play while the second one is believed to be a notch-less smartphone. Now, specifications for the higher-end device in the next Moto G lineup has leaked online. This device could launch either as Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus but the name does not seem to have been finalized yet.

Moto G8 or G8 Plus: Here is what we know

According to XDA Developers, Motorola is prototyping a Moto G smartphone with model number XT2019-1 or XT2019-2. Unlike Moto G8 Play, this particular device has not been certified by the FCC yet. The exact dimensions and LTE band support of the device remains unknown as well. But the report does state that this Moto G8 Series will come with a Full HD+ display. The display size could be 6.3-inches and will offer a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels with 19:9 aspect ratio.

The Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus is tipped to launch with Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 665 mobile platform. This is the same chipset also found on newly launched Realme 5 and Xiaomi Mi A3. This should be an upgrade over the Snapdragon 636 SoC seen on the Moto G7 Plus. Motorola plans to offer this device with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. However, we might see 4+128GB, 6+64GB and 6+128GB storage variants as well.

With the Moto One series, Motorola has been upping the game in the camera segment. With this Moto G8 series, Motorola is planning to use a 48-megapixel main camera. The sensor will have wider f/1.79 aperture and support 4-in-1 pixel binning for a 12-megapixel image. The second camera is said to be a 16-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle shooter paired with a third 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Motorola smartphone will rely on a 25-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Motorola Moto G8 or G8 Plus, whatever it’s called, will debut as part of Android One program. It will run Android Pie out of the box and will be updated to Android 10 later. It will have Motorola’s One UI customization on top and support apps like Moto Actions, Moto Display and others. Some of the models are said to support NFC, dual SIM card slot while others might drop this support. There is no clarity on the launch date just yet but it should be before the end of this year.