Motorola Moto G8 Plus, the new mid-range smartphone, will go on sale for the first time today. The smartphone was launched in India last week as the newest addition to Lenovo-owned smartphone maker’s lineup. It is priced under Rs 15,000 and competes against Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 5 Pro. Motorola has been focusing on its One series for quite some time in India. Now, it is revamping the popular Moto G series as well.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus Sale: Price and Offers

Motorola Moto G8 Plus will be available for purchase starting 12:00PM IST today. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink colors. As part of launch offers, Reliance Jio is offering instant cashback of up to Rs 2,200 . There is also Cleartrip coupon worth Rs 3,000 and Zoom vouchers worth Rs 2,000 available with the device. On Flipkart, there is a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Debit and Credit Cards. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Other offers include 5 percent off with Axis Buzz Credit Card and no cost EMI starting at Rs 1,167 per month.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus: Specifications

The Moto G8 Plus features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. It runs Android 9 Pie with stock Android experience and comes with splash resistance. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, the smartphone is available only in one storage option. The smartphone is being sold with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and supports expandable storage up to 512GB. It supports hybrid dual SIM option, is 9.1mm thick and weighs 188 grams.

For imaging, there is triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera. The main shooter supports phase detection autofocus and has wide f/1.7 aperture. It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide angle camera with 117-degree field of view. There is also a 5-megapixel depth sensor with narrow f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,000mAh battery. It also supports 18W fast charging and uses USB Type-C port for charging.