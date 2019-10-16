comscore Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report
News

Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report

News

The company is said to be bringing the Moto G8 Plus on October 24 in Brazil. The anticipated successor to the Moto G7 Plus is expected to feature a 48-megapixel camera sensor like the Motorola One Vision at the back, but in a triple-lens setup.

  • Published: October 16, 2019 11:19 AM IST
motorola-moto-g8-plus

Motorola is reportedly launching another Moto G8 series phone next week. The company is said to be bringing the Moto G8 Plus on October 24 in Brazil. The anticipated successor to the Moto G7 Plus is expected to feature a 48-megapixel camera sensor like the Motorola One Vision at the back, but in a triple-lens setup.

As per Winfuture.de, the Motorola Moto G8 Plus will be launched on October 24 in Brazil, and will also be releasing in European market as well. The alleged smartphone was also leaked by the XDA-Developers in August, when Motorola had it in prototype state. It had carried a model number XT2019-1 or XT2019-2.

Motorola One Macro First Impressions: Triple cameras with a dedicated macro lens

Also Read

Motorola One Macro First Impressions: Triple cameras with a dedicated macro lens

Moto G8 Plus: Specifications, features (expected)

According to the report, Motorola Moto G8 Plus will feature a 6.3-inch display, which will offer a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels with 19:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch display. The Moto G8 Plus is tipped to launch with Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 665 mobile platform. This is the same chipset also found on newly launched Realme 5 and Xiaomi Mi A3.

Motorola One Action gets latest Android security update for October 2019

Also Read

Motorola One Action gets latest Android security update for October 2019

Motorola plans to offer this device with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. However, we might see 4+128GB, 6+64GB and 6+128GB storage variants as well. In the Moto G8 Plus, the company is planning to use a 48-megapixel main camera. The sensor will have wider f/1.79 aperture and support 4-in-1 pixel binning for a 12-megapixel image. The second camera is said to be a 16-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle shooter paired with a third 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Motorola smartphone will rely on a 25-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 16, 2019 11:19 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Motorola Moto G7

Motorola Moto G7
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC
Dual cameras 12MP + 5MP
Motorola Moto G7 Plus

Motorola Moto G7 Plus

24490

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC
16MP+5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vodafone offers double data benefits up to 84GB with select prepaid plans
Telecom
Vodafone offers double data benefits up to 84GB with select prepaid plans
Flipkart and Amazon under scanner for discounts after complaints

News

Flipkart and Amazon under scanner for discounts after complaints

Samsung Galaxy A91 full specifications leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A91 full specifications leaked online

Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ launched

News

Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ launched

Oppo patents a smartphone design with four-sided curved edges

News

Oppo patents a smartphone design with four-sided curved edges

Most Popular

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Review

Nokia 7.2 Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Review

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition First Impressions

Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report

Flipkart and Amazon under scanner for discounts after complaints

Samsung Galaxy A91 full specifications leaked online

Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ launched

Oppo patents a smartphone design with four-sided curved edges

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report

News

Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report
Honor 9X tipped to launch in India next month, but Honor 9X Pro not coming

News

Honor 9X tipped to launch in India next month, but Honor 9X Pro not coming
Nokia 6.1, 6.1 Plus, 7 Plus, and 7.1 internal Android 10 Beta builds leaked online

News

Nokia 6.1, 6.1 Plus, 7 Plus, and 7.1 internal Android 10 Beta builds leaked online
Samsung Galaxy Fold once again sold out in 30 minutes in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold once again sold out in 30 minutes in India
Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Realme 3i vs Motorola Moto e6s

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Realme 3i vs Motorola Moto e6s

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 4 XL: प्राइस, परफॉर्मेंस, बैटरी में ये है अंतर

PUBG Mobile ने नई बैन लिस्ट 15 अक्टूबर को जारी की, 10 साल तक के लिए चीटर्स को किया बैन

Redmi 8 स्मार्टफोन आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Vu 100 Super TV भारत में 4K 100-Inch Panel के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, 8 लाख रुपये है कीमत

Redmi Note 8 Pro आज भारत में 64मेगापिक्सल कैमरे के साथ होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट को लाइव

News

Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report
News
Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report
Flipkart and Amazon under scanner for discounts after complaints

News

Flipkart and Amazon under scanner for discounts after complaints
Samsung Galaxy A91 full specifications leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A91 full specifications leaked online
Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ launched

News

Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ launched
Oppo patents a smartphone design with four-sided curved edges

News

Oppo patents a smartphone design with four-sided curved edges