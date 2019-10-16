Moto G8 Plus launch scheduled for October 24 in Brazil: Report

Motorola is reportedly launching another Moto G8 series phone next week. The company is said to be bringing the Moto G8 Plus on October 24 in Brazil. The anticipated successor to the Moto G7 Plus is expected to feature a 48-megapixel camera sensor like the Motorola One Vision at the back, but in a triple-lens setup.

As per Winfuture.de, the Motorola Moto G8 Plus will be launched on October 24 in Brazil, and will also be releasing in European market as well. The alleged smartphone was also leaked by the XDA-Developers in August, when Motorola had it in prototype state. It had carried a model number XT2019-1 or XT2019-2.

Moto G8 Plus: Specifications, features (expected)

According to the report, Motorola Moto G8 Plus will feature a 6.3-inch display, which will offer a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels with 19:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch display. The Moto G8 Plus is tipped to launch with Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 665 mobile platform. This is the same chipset also found on newly launched Realme 5 and Xiaomi Mi A3.

Motorola plans to offer this device with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. However, we might see 4+128GB, 6+64GB and 6+128GB storage variants as well. In the Moto G8 Plus, the company is planning to use a 48-megapixel main camera. The sensor will have wider f/1.79 aperture and support 4-in-1 pixel binning for a 12-megapixel image. The second camera is said to be a 16-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle shooter paired with a third 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Motorola smartphone will rely on a 25-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

