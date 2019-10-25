Lenovo-owned Motorola is back with a new smartphone in the Indian smartphone market. Called, Moto G8 Plus, it comes with a triple rear camera setup, including a dedicated action camera. The smartphone also features a big battery with fast charging feature and more. At its price point, the Moto G8 Plus will go heads on with the Realme 5 Pro and the newly launched Redmi Note 8 Pro. Here is a look at how the smartphones compete.

Price in India, availability

Motorola has priced the Moto G8 Plus at Rs 13,999. It is set to go on sale at the end of October via Flipkart. The Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM with 64GB storage. The higher model with 128GB storage will cost Rs 15,999. The top model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 17,999.

The Realme 5 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 13,999. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB + 64GB variant cost Rs 14,999, while 8GB + 128GB configuration is priced at Rs 16,999. You can buy it from Flipkart.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus specifications vs competition

The Moto G8 Plus features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Max Vision display with FHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The Note 8 Pro has a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD panel. It has a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage on board. The Xiaomi phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging, whereas the Realme phone comes with a 4,000mAh unit with 20W fast charging.

The Realme device is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC made on 10nm process. It comes with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM options. You get 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

Cameras

Talking about the camera hardware, the Moto phone has a triple camera setup. This features a 48-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The third camera features a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Motorola has also added an LED flash unit along with the camera setup. Moving to the front, users will get a 25-megapixel sensor for selfies.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with quad cameras at the back. You get a primary 64-megapixel sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The setup also comes with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front is a 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

With the Realme 5 Pro, you get four cameras on the rear side. The setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel front snapper.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus vs competition – battery, software

Features Realme 5 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Motorola Moto G8 Plus Price 13999 14999 13999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Mediatek G90T SoC Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD-6.3-inch-FHD+ 1,080 x 2,340 pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 48MP + 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 20MP 25MP Battery 4,035mAh 4,500mAh 4,000mAh