comscore Motorola Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Check price in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more
News

Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more

News

During the sale, the Motorola Moto G8 Plus will costs Rs 13,999 in India. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

  • Published: October 25, 2019 4:52 PM IST
motorola-moto-g8-plus-12

Just Yesterday, Motorola took the wraps off its latest Moto G8 Plus smartphone in India. This budget device falls under the company’s Moto G8 series. Some of the key highlights of this handset are a triple rear camera setup, a dedicated Action Cam, a Snapdragon 665 SoC and more. The Motorola Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29 at 12:00PM. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus sale offers, price in India, features

The Lenovo-owned company will be selling the Moto G8 Plus smartphone for Rs 13,999. The company also revealed a few Moto G8 Plus sale offers. In partnership with Motorola, Reliance Jio will give customers up to Rs 2,200 cashback. Other offers include Rs 3,000 Cleartrip coupon and Rs 2,000 worth Zoom Car vouchers. Read on to know more about this phone.

The newly launched Moto G8 Plus comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Max Vision display with FHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. It features a dot notch display on the top and a thick chin at the bottom. The device draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC along with Adreno 610. In addition, the device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. You also get an option to expand the internal storage of the device with the help of a microSD card. On the software end, the Moto G8 Plus runs Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Moto G8 Play and Moto E6 Play unveiled: Check full specifications, price and other details

Also Read

Moto G8 Play and Moto E6 Play unveiled: Check full specifications, price and other details

Talking about the camera department, the rear comes with the triple camera setup. This setup features a 48-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The third camera features a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The brand has also added an LED flash unit along with the camera setup. Moving to the front, users will get a 25-megapixel sensor for selfies. Connectivity options of the Moto G8 Plus include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio socket, and a USB Type-C port.

Motorola has also added a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device for biometric authentication. The sensors on board include accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, and compass. The latest Moto G8 Plus phone from Motorola is comes with a beefy 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower 2 ultra-fast charging.

Features Moto G8 Plus
Price 13999
Chipset Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display IPS LCD-6.3-inch-FHD+ 1,080 x 2,340 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 25, 2019 4:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more
News
Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more
A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

News

A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

News

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

TCL Foldable smartphone features two folds and two hinges

News

TCL Foldable smartphone features two folds and two hinges

Diwali gift guide: Last minute gift ideas for this festive season

Top Products

Diwali gift guide: Last minute gift ideas for this festive season

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more

A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

TCL Foldable smartphone features two folds and two hinges

OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more

News

Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more
Moto G8 Plus vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Compared

News

Moto G8 Plus vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Compared
Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions
Moto G8 Play and Moto E6 Play unveiled: Check full specifications, price and other details

News

Moto G8 Play and Moto E6 Play unveiled: Check full specifications, price and other details
Moto G8 Plus with Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India

News

Moto G8 Plus with Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Festive Days Sale का आज आखिरी दिन: Realme स्मार्टफोन 2 साल वॉरंटी के साथ खरीदें

Reliance Jio ने JioPhone यूजर्स के लिए पेश किए चार नए ऑल-इन-वन रिचार्ज पैक, मिलेंगे ये फायदे

TCL ने दिखाया ट्रिपल फोल्ड होने वाला फोल्डेबल डिवाइस, बैक में दिया है क्वॉड-कैमरा सेटअप

UMIDIGI Power 3 स्मार्टफोन 6,150mAh बैटरी और 48MP क्वॉड कैमरे के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, देखें वीडियो

PUBG Mobile का नया Payload Mode खेलने के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, गेम में हेलीकॉप्टर और नए हथियार जुड़े

News

Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more
News
Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more
A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

News

A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year
42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

News

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report
TCL Foldable smartphone features two folds and two hinges

News

TCL Foldable smartphone features two folds and two hinges
OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season

News

OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season