Just Yesterday, Motorola took the wraps off its latest Moto G8 Plus smartphone in India. This budget device falls under the company’s Moto G8 series. Some of the key highlights of this handset are a triple rear camera setup, a dedicated Action Cam, a Snapdragon 665 SoC and more. The Motorola Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29 at 12:00PM. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus sale offers, price in India, features

The Lenovo-owned company will be selling the Moto G8 Plus smartphone for Rs 13,999. The company also revealed a few Moto G8 Plus sale offers. In partnership with Motorola, Reliance Jio will give customers up to Rs 2,200 cashback. Other offers include Rs 3,000 Cleartrip coupon and Rs 2,000 worth Zoom Car vouchers. Read on to know more about this phone.

The newly launched Moto G8 Plus comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Max Vision display with FHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. It features a dot notch display on the top and a thick chin at the bottom. The device draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC along with Adreno 610. In addition, the device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. You also get an option to expand the internal storage of the device with the help of a microSD card. On the software end, the Moto G8 Plus runs Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Talking about the camera department, the rear comes with the triple camera setup. This setup features a 48-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The third camera features a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The brand has also added an LED flash unit along with the camera setup. Moving to the front, users will get a 25-megapixel sensor for selfies. Connectivity options of the Moto G8 Plus include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio socket, and a USB Type-C port.

Motorola has also added a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device for biometric authentication. The sensors on board include accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, and compass. The latest Moto G8 Plus phone from Motorola is comes with a beefy 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower 2 ultra-fast charging.

