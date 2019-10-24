Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched its latest budget smartphone, the Moto G8 Plus in the Indian market. The company shared specifications of the device, pricing, and availability as part of the launch. As per the announcement, Motorola has priced the device at just Rs 13,999. The company also revealed a number of launch offers along with the Moto G8 Plus. It is set to go on sale at the end of October. Interested buyers can head to Flipkart at the end of the month to make the purchase. Motorola has teamed up with Reliance Jio to offer up to Rs 2,200 cashback as part of launch offers. Other offers include Rs 3,000 Cleartrip coupon and Rs 2,000 worth Zoom Car vouchers.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus specifications

Moto G8 Plus features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Max Vision display with FHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also comes with a dot notch display on the top and a thick chin at the bottom. G8 Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC along with Adreno 610. In addition, the device also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Users can also extend storage with the help of a microSD card. On the software end, Moto G8 Plus features Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Talking about the camera hardware, the rear comes with the triple camera setup. This setup features a 48-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The third camera features a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Motorola has also added an LED flash unit along with the camera setup. Moving to the front, users will get a 25-megapixel sensor for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the device features the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, FM Radio, and USB Type-C port.

Motorola has also added a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device for authentication. The device also features a number of other sensors including accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, and compass. Moto G8 Plus is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower 2 ultra-fast charging.