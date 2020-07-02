comscore Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite goes on sale at 12PM today | BGR India
News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite with 4GB RAM, quad rear cameras on sale at 12PM today: Should you buy?

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is a budget smartphone that comes only in one storage option.

  Published: July 2, 2020 8:14 AM IST
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite (1)

Motorola is getting once again aggressive in India, a market where it dominated the affordable price segment. It started with Moto G8 Power Lite and we recently saw the company launch Motorola One Fusion+ at competitive price. Moto G8 Power Lite, the budget smartphone from the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker, will go on sale today. The smartphone will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST on Flipkart. With the new device, Motorola is looking to compete in the entry-level price segment. Also Read - Upcoming Motorola Moto G 5G phone specifications leaked online: Check details

Motorola is doing a few things differently with its new entry-level Moto G-series smartphone. The smartphone comes in only one storage option, which shows the maturity in this price segment. It also offers competitive specifications for its price. The smartphone seems to have garnered good interest from consumers in this segment. For Moto G8 Power Lite, the real challenge comes from devices like the Realme Narzo 10A, Realme C3 and Redmi 8A Dual. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ next sale on July 6 on Flipkart: Price in India, offers, specifications

Moto G8 Power Lite: Price, Specifications

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at Rs 8,999 and comes in only one storage option. The smartphone is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via dedicated memory card slot. During the sale today, Flipkart is offering 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and no cost EMI starting from Rs 750 per month. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Also Read - Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7

In terms of specifications, the Moto G8 Power Lite features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz and is supported with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the waterdrop notch. On the back, the main camera is a 16-megapixel shooter paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for WiFi, Bluetooth and FM Radio. The Moto G8 Power Lite runs Android 9 Pie and comes in Royal and Arctic Blue color options. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging and uses a microUSB port. The Moto G8 Power Lite is not a unique device but it is an attempt by Motorola to get back at market leaders. After a long time, Motorola is not only competitive but also priced well in this segment.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: July 2, 2020 8:14 AM IST

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite

8999

Android Pie 9.0
MediaTek Helio P35
16MP +2MP + 2MP
Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A

8499

realme UI based on Android 10
Helio G70 AI Processor
12MP AI Triple Camera with 2MP macro lens and 2MP portrait lens

