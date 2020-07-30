comscore Moto G8 Power Lite sale today at 12 via Flipkart | BGR India
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite goes on sale via Flipkart today at 12; check details

Check out all you need to know about the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite ahead of its next sale which is scheduled to take place at 12pm today via Flipkart.

  • Published: July 30, 2020 8:39 AM IST
motorola G8 power lite

The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite will go on sale via Flipkart today. While the Motorola One Fusion+ recently went up, the price of the G8 Power Lite has been the same. The budget device will go on sale at 12:00 PM via Flipkart. Also Read - Moto G9 Plus could pack 4,700mAh battery with 30W charging

Motorola’s Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at Rs 9,499 and comes in only one storage option. The smartphone is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a dedicated memory card slot. By offering only one storage option, Motorola is following a new trend followed by brands like Infinix and Realme as well. The smartphone seems to have garnered good interest from consumers in this segment. For the G8 Power Lite, the real challenge comes from devices like the Narzo 10A, Realme C3, and Redmi 8A Dual. Also Read - Motorola Razr 2020 foldable smartphone leaked in new render images

Watch: Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Offers

During the sale today, Flipkart is offering 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and no-cost EMI starting from Rs 750 per month. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench; may sport 4GB RAM

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite specifications

In terms of specifications, the Moto G8 Power Lite features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz, the smartphone comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the waterdrop notch.

On the back, there is a 16-megapixel main camera paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Moto G8 Power Lite also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for WiFi, Bluetooth, and FM Radio. It runs Android 9 Pie and comes in Royal and Arctic Blue color options. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging and uses a micro-USB port. We haven’t had a chance to review this device but it is certainly up against some tough competition.

  • Published Date: July 30, 2020 8:39 AM IST

Best Sellers