Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G8 Power Lite in India on May 21. The company is also planning to launch the Motorola Edge+ phone in India on May 19. While the company hasn’t announced the launch of the Moto G8 Power Lite, Flipkart has confirmed that India launch date. This device was launched last month, and features a 5,000mAh battery, 6.5-inch display, and dual rear cameras.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite: Expected price in India

The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite price is set at EUR 169, which is around Rs 13,870 in India. It will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart. The e-commerce hasn’t revealed any other details, including sale offers or release date. Motorola is expected to reveal these details on May 21 when the Moto G8 Power Lite launches in India. The Motorola smartphone will be available in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue color options.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite: Specifications, design

The device features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Max Vision panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop-style notched display, which operates at HD+ resolution. At the back of the phone are three cameras, which are assisted by an LED flash. The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is splash-resistant and weighs nearly about 200 grams. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P35 chipset. The company is offering the new phone with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

There is also an option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. As far as cameras are concerned, the back camera setup includes 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports dual camera bokeh, face beauty, HDR, Google Lens, and more.

For selfies and videos, there is an 8-megapixel camera. Both the front and rear camera sensors offer support for 30fps 1080p video recording. The Moto G8 Power Lite ships with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It runs Android 9 Pie OS. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. One will also find a fingerprint reader at the rear panel of the device.