comscore Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch set for May 21: Specs and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch set for May 21: Full specifications, expected price
News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch set for May 21: Full specifications, expected price

News

Motorola is all set to launch the latest Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone in India on May 21, as per Flipkart listing.

  • Published: May 17, 2020 10:18 AM IST
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite

Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G8 Power Lite in India on May 21. The company is also planning to launch the Motorola Edge+ phone in India on May 19. While the company hasn’t announced the launch of the Moto G8 Power Lite, Flipkart has confirmed that India launch date. This device was launched last month, and features a 5,000mAh battery, 6.5-inch display, and dual rear cameras.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite: Expected price in India

The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite price is set at EUR 169, which is around Rs 13,870 in India. It will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart. The e-commerce hasn’t revealed any other details, including sale offers or release date. Motorola is expected to reveal these details on May 21 when the Moto G8 Power Lite launches in India. The Motorola smartphone will be available in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue color options.

Watch: Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite: Specifications, design

The device features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Max Vision panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop-style notched display, which operates at HD+ resolution. At the back of the phone are three cameras, which are assisted by an LED flash. The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is splash-resistant and weighs nearly about 200 grams. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P35 chipset. The company is offering the new phone with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

There is also an option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. As far as cameras are concerned, the back camera setup includes 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports dual camera bokeh, face beauty, HDR, Google Lens, and more.

For selfies and videos, there is an 8-megapixel camera. Both the front and rear camera sensors offer support for 30fps 1080p video recording. The Moto G8 Power Lite ships with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It runs Android 9 Pie OS. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. One will also find a fingerprint reader at the rear panel of the device.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 17, 2020 10:18 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch set for May 21
News
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch set for May 21
Airtel unveils Rs 2,498 annual prepaid recharge plan

Telecom

Airtel unveils Rs 2,498 annual prepaid recharge plan

How to try out the new Vivo V19 AR Unboxing filter

How To

How to try out the new Vivo V19 AR Unboxing filter

Vodafone Idea offer voice-enabled mobile recharge option

Telecom

Vodafone Idea offer voice-enabled mobile recharge option

LG to launch 13 new Q-series phones over the coming months

News

LG to launch 13 new Q-series phones over the coming months

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch set for May 21

LG to launch 13 new Q-series phones over the coming months

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus wireless earbuds to copy AirPods design

TSMC confirms plan to build a 5nm chip plant in the US

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch set for May 21

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch set for May 21
Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update

News

Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update
Motorola Edge+ India launch on May 19: Check details

News

Motorola Edge+ India launch on May 19: Check details
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Vivo V19 with 32MP dual selfie cameras goes on sale

News

Vivo V19 with 32MP dual selfie cameras goes on sale

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C2 और Realme C3 स्मार्टफोन महंगे हुए, जानें नई कीमत

शाओमी के 4,499 रुपये वाले Mi TWS EarPhones 2 को सस्ते में खरीदने का आखिरी मौका, मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Airtel का नया एनुअल रिचार्ज प्लान, डेली 2GB डाटा के साथ मिलेंगे अनलिमिटेड बेनिफिट्स

बिना खरीदे घर पर ही कर पाएंगे Vivo V19 स्मार्टफोन की अनबॉक्सिंग

लॉकडाउन के दौरान Netflix और Disney+ Hotstar को पछाड़ नंबर वन बना Zee5

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch set for May 21
News
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch set for May 21
LG to launch 13 new Q-series phones over the coming months

News

LG to launch 13 new Q-series phones over the coming months
Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro spotted on Geekbench

News

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro spotted on Geekbench
OnePlus wireless earbuds to copy AirPods design

News

OnePlus wireless earbuds to copy AirPods design
TSMC confirms plan to build a 5nm chip plant in the US

News

TSMC confirms plan to build a 5nm chip plant in the US