comscore Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM: Specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM: Expected price, specifications
News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM: Expected price, specifications

News

Motorola will launch its new Moto G8 Power Lite phone in India today at 12:00PM, and it will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

  • Published: May 21, 2020 8:51 AM IST
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite

A few days back, the Motorola Edge+ flagship made its debut in India. Now, the company is all set to launch its budget Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone in India today. The launch event will kick off at 12:00PM today. The brand is promising that with the new Motorola Moto phone, customers will get “long-lasting battery, ultra-responsive performance, and an ultra-wide Max Vision display.”

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite: Availability, expected price in India

The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The price, offers, and sale details will be revealed today at the online launch event. It will be sold in India in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue color options. The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite price is set at EUR 169, which is around Rs 13,870 in India.

Watch: Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite: Specifications, design

The device features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Max Vision panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop-style notched display, which operates at HD+ resolution. At the back of the phone are three cameras, which are assisted by an LED flash. The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is splash-resistant and weighs nearly about 200 grams. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P35 chipset. The company is offering the new phone with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Motorola Edge+ launched in India with 108MP camera, Snapdragon 865: Price in India, offers and more

Also Read

Motorola Edge+ launched in India with 108MP camera, Snapdragon 865: Price in India, offers and more

There is also an option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. As far as cameras are concerned, the back camera setup includes 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports dual camera bokeh, face beauty, HDR, Google Lens, and more.

For selfies and videos, there is an 8-megapixel camera. Both the front and rear camera sensors offer support for 30fps 1080p video recording. The Moto G8 Power Lite ships with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It runs Android 9 Pie OS. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. One will also find a fingerprint reader at the rear panel of the device.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 21, 2020 8:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM
News
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be launched in online-only event

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be launched in online-only event

Apple iPhone 12 may not come with bundled earphones

News

Apple iPhone 12 may not come with bundled earphones

BSNL Combo 18 Plan brings 1.8GB data per day

Telecom

BSNL Combo 18 Plan brings 1.8GB data per day

Samsung Galaxy Watch successor may have titanium variant

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch successor may have titanium variant

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be launched in online-only event

Apple iPhone 12 may not come with bundled earphones

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted online, could launch soon

Xiaomi Mi camera SE launched as cheapest PTZ camera

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM
Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Flipkart will deliver essentials from Vishal Mega Mart to your home

News

Flipkart will deliver essentials from Vishal Mega Mart to your home
Motorola Edge+ launched with 108MP camera: Check price in India, offers

News

Motorola Edge+ launched with 108MP camera: Check price in India, offers

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग ने चीन में लॉन्च किया सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Moto G8 Power Lite स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

लॉकडाउन के दौरान OTT एप्स के नए यूजर्स की संख्या बढ़ी

Realme TV को सिर्फ 2000 रुपये में कर सकते हैं बुक, इस तरह से ले सकते हैं ब्लाइंड सेल में हिस्सा

Zomato और Swiggy ने शुरू की शराब की होम डिलिवरी

Latest Videos

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM
News
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be launched in online-only event

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to be launched in online-only event
Apple iPhone 12 may not come with bundled earphones

News

Apple iPhone 12 may not come with bundled earphones
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted online, could launch soon

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted online, could launch soon
Xiaomi Mi camera SE launched as cheapest PTZ camera

News

Xiaomi Mi camera SE launched as cheapest PTZ camera