A few days back, the Motorola Edge+ flagship made its debut in India. Now, the company is all set to launch its budget Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone in India today. The launch event will kick off at 12:00PM today. The brand is promising that with the new Motorola Moto phone, customers will get “long-lasting battery, ultra-responsive performance, and an ultra-wide Max Vision display.”

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite: Availability, expected price in India

The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The price, offers, and sale details will be revealed today at the online launch event. It will be sold in India in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue color options. The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite price is set at EUR 169, which is around Rs 13,870 in India.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite: Specifications, design

The device features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Max Vision panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop-style notched display, which operates at HD+ resolution. At the back of the phone are three cameras, which are assisted by an LED flash. The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is splash-resistant and weighs nearly about 200 grams. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P35 chipset. The company is offering the new phone with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

There is also an option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. As far as cameras are concerned, the back camera setup includes 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports dual camera bokeh, face beauty, HDR, Google Lens, and more.

For selfies and videos, there is an 8-megapixel camera. Both the front and rear camera sensors offer support for 30fps 1080p video recording. The Moto G8 Power Lite ships with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It runs Android 9 Pie OS. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. One will also find a fingerprint reader at the rear panel of the device.