Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite launched in India for Rs 8,999: Check sale date, specifications

The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite price in India is set at Rs 8,999. Read on to find out everything about it.

  • Published: May 21, 2020 12:30 PM IST
Motorola has launched its Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone in India. Flipkart is offering the handset in two colors –  Royal Blue and Arctic Blue. Flipkart will start selling the latest Motorola phone on May 29. The brand has launched the device under Rs 10,000 price segment. The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite price in India is set at Rs 8,999. Read on to find out everything about it.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite: Features, specifications

The Moto G8 Power Lite is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It ships with Android 9 Pie OS. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. The device features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Max Vision panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop-style notched display, which operates at HD+ resolution.

At the back of the phone are three cameras, which are assisted by an LED flash. The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is splash-resistant and weighs nearly about 200 grams. The company is offering the new phone with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. There is also an option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. One will also find a fingerprint reader at the rear panel of the device. As for the photography, there is a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports dual camera bokeh, face beauty, HDR, Google Lens, and more. For selfies and videos, there is an 8-megapixel camera. Both the front and rear camera sensors offer support for 30fps 1080p video recording. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. You can get this budget phone via Flipkart.

