The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite was recently spotted on Google Play Console, which revealed a few details about the handset. Now, a new report suggests that this Motorola phone will go on sale in April. The Moto G8 Power Lite will reportedly launch with a price label of EUR 189.99, which is around Rs 15,464 in India. As for the features and specifications, the device is will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite could pack a 5,000mAh battery, similar to the regular Moto G8 Power smartphone. As for the photography sessions, there is a 16-megapixel main camera, two 8-megapixel sensors, and a 2-megapixel camera. Hdblog.it, which an Italian website, claims that the smartphone features a 6.5-inch display, which operates at 720 x 1600 pixels.

There is no punch-hole display design for the selfie snapper. Instead, it features a waterdrop-style notched display design, as per the shared image. The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite might be available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. As per the cited source, the device will lack NFC and offers support for 10W Turbocharge. The past reports says that the upcoming Motorola phone will feature Bluetooth v4.2 along with usual connectivity options.

These options include dual-SIM 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C. The smartphone is also expected to feature a large battery. While previous reports claimed that Moto G8 Power Lite will run Android 9 Pie, the new report says the device will ship with Android 10 out of the box. Motorola is likely to add a 4GB RAM variant along with an HD+ display. The company is expected to make the Motorola G8 Power Lite official soon. The cited source says the handset will be available for purchase via Amazon India.